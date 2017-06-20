Fall TV First Impression: Ghosted

The broadcast networks have nearly 20 shows debuting this fall, including CBS’ S.W.A.T. reboot, The CW’s new Dynasty and NBC’s look at Brave heroes. To help you prep for it all, TVLine is offering First Impressions of the not-for-review pilots.

THE SHOW | Fox’s Ghosted (Sundays at 8:30/7:30c, premiere date TBA)

THE COMPETITION | NBC’s Sunday Night Football, CBS’ Wisdom of the Crowd (new) and ABC’s To Tell the Truth

THE CAST | Adam Scott (Parks and Recreation), Craig Robinson (The Office), Ally Walker (Sons of Anarchy) and Adeel Akhtar (The Night Manager)

THE SET-UP | Executive producers Scott and Robinson play Max Jennifer and Leroy Wright, an ostracized college professor and disgraced cop who are recruited to help the paranormal-investigating Bureau Underground (led by Walker) track down an MIA agent — “all while uncovering a larger mystery that could threaten the existence of the human race.”

THE FIRST IMPRESSION | Apologies to everyone at my gym last night, because I let slip multiple howls of inappropriately loud laughter while watching Ghosted on the treadmill. Scott and Robinson have a great chemistry as the “believer” nerd and skeptical sleuth, and their capers have a Beverly Hills Cop energy to them (even accompanied by a Harold Faltermeyer-like score). Populating the Bureau, Walker is authoritative without being officious, while Akhtar brings an infectious glee. (A third staffer is being recast.)

Note: Despite the series’ title, the initial investigation is not into Slimer-like specters but the multi-verse — though there is very much of that Ghostbusters/”Can you believe what we’re seeing?!” humor.

THE TVLINE BOTTOM LINE | In recent years, Fox is 1-for-5 in launching live-action comedies on Sunday night, and there’s really no formula for guessing what will succeed. (For example, both The Last Man on Earth and Making History paired familiar faces with noisy hooks, yet the latter was one-and-done.) Ghosted though might scare up decent numbers, vying with a game show and a CBS noob for the non-football crowd.

