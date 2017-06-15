This Is Us: This Is TVLine Deciding to Not Obsess About Jack's Death

The quality of NBC’s This Is Us, which was far and away the best network drama of the past TV season, is at risk of being overshadowed by so, so much blathering about how, why and when Jack Pearson died. As such, TVLine has decided to cease playing any part in perpetuating that deafening deluge of speculation.
Full disclosure: TVLine has played this game a bit, offering “7 Theories on How Jack Died” prior to the show’s freshman finale. And we covered the cast’s immediate reactions to the finale and the new clues about the patriarch’s passing it didn’t drop. But since it has been made abundantly clear that no meaningful intel will be spilled during this long summer hiatus — despite the cast and creatives being asked about it again and again and again, at every industry event — we for one are electing to cease beating a dead handyman, at least until there is something new and tangible to process and discuss.
This Is Us during its initial 18-episode run proved to be about so much more than how it is that Jack Pearson (played by Milo Ventimiglia), warts and all, is longer with us. It covered the joys, unexpected and bittersweet, of reconnecting with the father you never knew. The soul-crushing struggle to improve one’s body image. The peaks and valleys of stardom. And, in flashback, the pressures that bear down on a young couple in love when they are thrust into the role of parents to multiples, all whilst juggling stalled and budding careers.
Maybe Jack got hit by a car. Maybe he was bested by the Big C. Maybe Miguel murdered him in an elaborate, evil scheme to make Rebecca his own. The answer will come, eventually (at some point in Season 2, that much has been said). But for now, TVLine says, let’s stop reducing this rich, well-crafted family drama into a “howdunnit” and instead use every opportunity to ask this talented, Emmy-caliber cast thoughtful questions about their own characters and craft, that they can answer. To ask them more.
Do you, too suffer from “How did Jack die?!” fatigue?
Agreed. Because of all the speculation and hoopla over how Jack died (I’m guilty) I’m afraid the actual reveal will be a big letdown and create the onslaught of disappointed and/or angry posts my favorite being “I can’t believe we waited this long for that, I’m done with this show”. You know it’s coming :-)
I’m guilty as well.
It did start becoming less important to me mid way through, but then it sort of felt like the show was playing with us a bit. Mind you it could be NBC marketing which, I mean, hire a different firm than the one that does your Dateline bits. I swear, when you watched the show for good chunks of time, especially in the past season, who Liz was to Red kind of became a quieter issue on the Blacklist. The show wanted it to be tension filled when the answer was seemingly solved and NBC stole some of its thunder. I sometimes feel like the show kind of wanted the audience to think of it the way Liz and Cooper did, it bugged them but they didn’t let it overtake everything. We shouldn’t obsess so much about Jack’s death because it just would seem inevitable even with flashbacks and memory sequences, Jack’s role becomes more and more reduced until we might lose Milo from if not the show than as a regular character on it.
Thank you Matt. Beating this aspect of the show into the ground is going to dilute the impact( if it already hasn’t) when we find out. I like Jack and Rebecca’s story but I also like everyone else’s . I realize that the producers feel the need to do this but its just too much of this one particular story. There are plenty of other stories on This is Us that are interesting besides how Jack dies
Yes and I think this is a terrific idea. This show is so well written that it doesn’t really matter how Jack dies as I am sure we will find out at the appropriate time. I find the constant speculation that has been going on is totally frustrating and takes away from the awesome performances we have witnessed and the many tears I have shed (& I will do anything NOT to cry or vomit), Everyone involved in the show deserves better.
.
Kudos to TVLine fo taking this stance.