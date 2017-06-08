Matt's Inside Line: Scoop on Five-0, Killjoys, Arrow, Designated Survivor, Zoo, Stranger Things, Riverdale and More

Is the Hawaii Five-0 team expanding? Is Killjoys hackmod due for an encore? Will Riverdale‘s “sad breakfast club” get a new splash of red? Could Emmy come running’ to The Flash? Read on for answers to those questions plus teases from other shows.

RELATEDKilljoys, Dark Matter, Sharknado 5 and Others Get Syfy Premiere Dates

Will Clara (and her awesome gun-arm Alice) return for at least a few episodes of Killjoys Season 3? I still miss Defiance and I loved seeing Stephanie Leonidas pop up last year! —Katie H.

In a statement to Inside Line, the Killjoys bosses tease, “Our schedules conflicted this season, but Clara’s journey with John Jaqobis continues in a very interesting and creative way that the audiences will love.”

Any details yet on the new Designated Survivor roles that Kiefer Sutherland hinted at? —Rich

The roles have yet to be cast, but the new characters we will meet in Season 2 include a “fiery” female White House Counsel and a “ruggedly handsome” MI-6 operative who crosses paths with Hannah.

Is Kono leaving Hawaii Five-0? — Della

There’s no official word yet on the fate of Kono, who went “rogue” to deliver justice to the other hubs of the sex trafficking ring, but interpret this as you will: Five-0 for Season 8 is looking to cast the series regular role of a female lifeguard who was a first-rate candidate at the police academy until she got kicked out for 1) cheating on an exam and B) punching out a training officer. Don’t be surprised if this new arrival eventually makes her way onto McGarrett’s team.

RELATEDDid Hawaii Five-0 Finale Set Up [Spoiler]’s Exit?

Is Riverdale’s Cheryl going to get any closer to joining the sad breakfast club in Season 2? —Katherine

“I love that reference!” laughed Madelaine Petsch when I hand-delivered your Q. “I would love to see that, but I actually think she’s going to become even colder and even meaner in Season 2. After what happened in Season 1, she’s just done. She’s so shut down and broken.” Which is not to say that redhead doesn’t want to gnosh alongside Veronica et al. “Veronica wants Cheryl to become a part of the gang, and Cheryl wants so badly to become a part of the gang,” Petsch says, “but she’s so egotistical and there’s so much going on in her head that she doesn’t do it.”

Will Greg be in Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Season 3? I would really like him with Rebecca! —Jeanette

Series co-creator and star Rachel Bloom put it this way when we asked her about Greg (played by Santino Fontana): “Here’s what I’ll say: If we were bringing him back, I wouldn’t tell you. But we love him, he’s wonderful, he’s amazing and we miss him. On the other hand, I’m very happy Greg is away for what’s going down this [coming] season. The things Rebecca does, in many ways, she couldn’t do if Greg was there, since he was sort of her moral compass.”

Will Helix be around in Arrow Season 6? —Stephanie

Having bailed on Felicity — immediately after using her to find and free their founder, superhacker Cayden James — Helix’s status is very much “a dangling thread, and we don’t like to leave those hanging around,” co-showrunner Wendy Mericle notes. “It’d be a great, sort of built-in story for Felicity to revisit these people, who are not very happy with her, let’s be honest. We left that open-ended on purpose, for sure.”

RELATEDArrow Season 6: Almost Everyone Blew Up! — What Happens Next?

Is there any word on Stana Katic’s new show, Absentia, making its way to the U.S.? Sony had mentioned their streaming service, Crackle early on but has since backed away from it. —Jenn

As reported here, the pilot’s screening at this month’s Monte-Carlo Television Festival in essence marks the launch of the big push toward securing a Stateside home; we will of course keep you posted. And you are correct, rumors of Crackle giving a home to the series here are inaccurate, I have been assured.

Thanks for the Stranger Things Season 2 intel this week. Do you have anything on Sean Astin’s character? —Jeremy

The Goonies vet will play a former high school chum of Joyce (Winona Ryder) and Sheriff Hopper’s (David Harbour) who now works as the manager of the local RadioShack. Series co-creator Ross Duffer says the role will show off “a different side” of the actor, before raving that Astin “killed it. He made the part so interesting. He made us write such a better character.” And don’t just take his word for it. Adds the EP: “The few people who have seen [Season 2] are just raving about him.”

Could you confirm that It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 13 has been delayed a year? — Jeff

“A year” might be a little harsh. I’m hearing that due to the cast’s extracurricular activities, the FXX comedy is likely not to return with new episodes until late 2018.

When is Major Crimes returning? —Melvin

Fall.

RELATEDSupergirl‘s Alex Proposed to Maggie! — What Happens Next?

Does Lena Luthor already know Kara is Supergirl? Just drop us a hint. —Monique

Cat Grant may have just shown her own hand in the season finale, but “at the moment,” co-showrunner Andrew Kreisberg told us at the end of the season, “Lena definitely thinks they’re two people.”

Was “that” final scene in Blindspot contingent on the show’s renewal? The conclusion of the episode, just before that, seemed like it would have been perfect closure if it had been the series finale. —Ryan

Nope, there was only one version of the Blindspot Season 2 finale, and you saw it on your TV box. That super-provocative flash-forward was always a part of it.

Is there any possibility that The Flash’s “Runnin’ Home to You” could be nominated for an Emmy? —SSH

It is absolutely eligible, yes.

PHOTOSZoo: You’ll Never Guess How ‘Dead’ Mitch Spent the Past Decade!

What can we expect from Zoo this summer? –Amanda

When I asked Billy Burke if the 10-years-later premise is basically, “It’s the hybrids’ world and we just live in it,” he said, “It’s partly that. They’ve taken over part of the planet,” including exactly one half of the United States, which now has a wall (hmm…) running down the middle of it. And while last season’s epilogue revealed that Jamie (played by Kristen Connolly) is now a successful author, Burke hinted that she’s been using that income to finance “her own crusade.”

Real questions, real answers! If you need the Inside Line on a favorite show, email InsideLine@tvline.com! (With reporting by Andy Swift)