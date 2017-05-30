Grey's Anatomy Season 14: Megan Is Alive! — What Happens Next?

TVLine hits rewind on the TV season’s biggest “What Happens Next” finales, then invites you to predict the cliffhanger outcomes.
Grey Sloan might have been on fire for most of the Season 13 finale of Grey’s Anatomy, but it was really Meredith’s newly official relationship with Nathan that seemed to go up in flames.
After learning that her boyfriend’s lost love Megan wasn’t, as he’d believed for years, dead, Grey gently broke the news to Riggs, and once he got over his initial shock, he was, as you’d expect, elated. In fact, he was so elated that he giddily embraced Mer, lifting her off the ground and swinging her around before realizing that… oh, right. He was, in a way, celebrating the fact that their fledgling romance had been killed by Megan’s resurrection.
“Don’t apologize,” Mer said, beaming. “If this were Derek, I would already be gone.”
And, with that, Nathan took off to join Owen and Amelia at the military hospital to which Megan was being flown. But was it all really as cut-and-dried as that? Having fought so hard to win over Mer, would Riggs really find it so easy to end what they’d begun? In Season 14, would he and Megan pick up where they left off so long ago? Given her dicey mental state, would that even be possible? And if it was, would she want to? He had, after all, cheated on her.
Rewatch Nathan and Mer’s parting below, then vote on your predicted outcome.
I wonder how long they’ll have Bridget Regan. It’ll be interesting if they make her a series regular.
I wouldn’t be suprised if they recast her. Hey, Rebecca Mader (OUAT’s Zelena) is now free.
If he tries it out with Megan and then reunites with Meredith…it’ll be the Addison Derek Meredith triangle from the beginning of the series all over again. They wont do that…would they??
They’ve repeated story lines before, why not now?
You’re shocked that Shonda would consider repeating a story line? I think that’s exactly what’s going to happen.
I think this will be the case, but this time Meredith will not be the other woman. There will be no “Pick me, choose me, love me” because Nathan is not Derek.
I’m more curious how this affects Hunt and Riggs. Hunt is clearly going to have some issues, and this was the reason he and Riggs had a falling out in the first place. I’d put money on a fight breaking out when Riggs gets to the hospital.
Frankly, who cares. The only notes this show knows how to play are cheating and love triangles. Yawn.
That was my favorite line in the entire finale. “If it were Derek I’d already be gone”
I have a feeling Riggs and Mer will end up back together eventually. Obviously Riggs will be there to support Megan, regardless of her mental state, but once she’s settled…who knows? The Mer/Riggs relationship was built up over almost 2 seasons. To just abandon that completely would be such a waste. This is just another hurdle for them to jump through…together.
This is Grey’s Anatomy. It’s Meredith’s story. Whatever happens Meredith and Nathan will get back together at the end. But they have to throw them more drama their way. Looking forward for their story.
Honestly Megan had been kidnapped and tortured for years.. she’s going to have long recovery and some serious traumas. Her ex fiance who cheated on her will probably be the last thing on her mind.
I understand that it is Meredith’s story, but I would really like to see Nathan and Megan together. And see how it all effects Hunt. While Mer needs happiness, I don’t know that she can (or will) be happy as “the other woman.” Again.
Who cares! They are trying to shoehorn old storylines into new characters who nobody gives a damn about in like two seasons, and the few old characters that are left are getting the short end of the stick. I already hate Bailey who used to be my favorite character and what they did to Amelia is criminal, in PP she used to be the heart of the show, in here she is Cristina 2.0 only she doesn’t have the carisma to pull it of. Tha same with Maggie she is nowhere near Lexie. And Nathan is the worst, like a guy who try to pressure someone to go out with him for months even when she had valid reasons to say no to him is a creep. I really wanted to see his friendship with April and how he treated her totally different from everybody else because he meet harcorde soldier April first, not crazy Kepner. But no, we got stuck with creepy sad love triangle, and now undead possible PTSD love triangle…I’m so frustrated, the second half of this season was horrible and Grey’s used to be one of the few shows that I wouldn’t miss for the world.
I’m disappointed, TVLine. How did you leave out the amnesia storyline, and as far as recasting goes, the disfigured storyline works there. These are old soap opera standbys! :)
Will Callie & Sophia rt this season? Mer is alone again! Bring on their rt!
Sarah Ramirez has hinted on a return soon ….
Megan may be back, but rest assured there will be big, fat flies illogically in the ointment. GA writers don’t know how to do anything else.
Sounds eerily familiar — Derek and Meredith was going strong and then all of a sudden Addison showed up. Derek kept pining for Meredith. She pushed him away. Finally, Derek got the woman, but after a whole season or 2 of being separated.
Greys keeps us on our toes Mer could stay single awhile though in a romance once in awhile the other actors are good and the story line changes to my delight. But Met would need a good man eventually
I am clueless.. I thought Meghan was Nathan’s sister.
Did I miss them talking about Megan’s mental state? If she was in captivity, chances are it is precarious but we don’t know for sure. Riggs should be Mer’s rebound guy. You don’t stay with rebound guy long-term. He helps you find your way again in relationships and helps you move on from your love without guilt.
This is what I’d like to see too. Nathan was a great rebound guy and I’d love it if he and Mer stayed friends while he’s dealing with Megan but I think that he should stay the rebound guy.
Met always gets her way… except when derick died ☹️
I want the military guy back!!! not nathan