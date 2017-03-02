Flash/Supergirl Musical Crossover's 'Alternate Reality' Plot Revealed

The Flash and Supergirl will soon have something to sing about — though not under the best of circumstances.

The CW on Thursday evening released the official synopses for the superheroes’ upcoming musical crossover. As previously reported, the special event kicks off at the end of Supergirl‘s Monday, March 20 episode (airing at 8/7c), much as the previous DCTV crossover did (click here for why that is).

The festivities then continue the following night, Tuesday, March 21 at 8 pm, on The Flash, where Melissa Benoist (Kara), Grant Gustin (Barry), Jesse L. Martin (Joe), Victor Garber (Dr. Stein), John Barrowman (Malcolm Merlyn), Jeremy Jordan (Winn), Carlos Valdes (Cisco) and guest star Darren Criss (The Music Meister) will be showing off their pipes.

Read on for the official summaries:

Supergirl: “Star-Crossed”

A new villain (guest star Teri Hatcher) comes to National City, putting Supergirl on high alert. Meanwhile, Winn’s girlfriend, Lyra, gets Winn in trouble with the law. Maggie attempts to help Winn but old loyalties get in the way. The Music Meister attacks Supergirl. The Flash: “Duet”

Barry and team are surprised when Mon-El and Hank Henshaw arrive on their Earth carrying a comatose Supergirl who was whammied by the Music Meister. Unable to wake her up, they turn to Team Flash to save her. However, the Music Meister surprises The Flash and puts him in a similar coma, one that Team Flash can’t cure. Kara and Barry wake up without their powers in an alternate reality where life is like a musical and the only way to escape is by following the script, complete with singing and dancing, to the end.

Flash/Supergirl fans, are you psyched for the musical crossover?