Supergirl EP Talks True Four-Way DCTV Crossover, Nixes Doppelgänger Cameos

Supergirl won’t just be flying over to the Arrow-verse during The CW’s next mega DCTV crossover.

Executive producer Andrew Kreisberg reveals that there are plans in place for the ex-CBS series to play an integral role in next season’s superhero event.

“We’re hoping to do a true four-way crossover,” Kreisberg told reporters during a recent Supergirl screening. “The great thing about our dear friends at The CW and [network president] Mark Pedowitz picking the shows up as early as they did [is that] it has allowed us to start building the schedules for next season. One of the big things we learned from two years ago, which made the crossovers slightly easier this year, was built-in shutdown days, where shows just went dark, because the single hardest factor in doing the crossovers is actors’ availability” while the four series simultaneously continue production.

During this season’s “Aliens v Heroes” battle, the Girl of Steel’s network move caused additional, unforeseen scheduling challenges.

“Because we weren’t aware that we were going to switch Supergirl from CBS to CW, and it was really going to be part of [the crossover],” it was the lone superhero drama that didn’t have any built-in shutdown days, Kreisberg explains. And with leading lady Melissa Benoist spending plenty of time on The Flash and Arrow, “Supergirl was the show we needed to shut down the most… So now that we’ve gotten the early pickup, and we’ve started designing the seasons, we’re building in those dark days – and actually more dark days on Supergirl than the other shows – to make it a little easier.”

In the meantime, the end of Supergirl‘s March 20 episode will kick off a two-part musical crossover, continuing Tuesday, March 21, on The Flash. As for future mini cross-show visits, Kreisberg is ruling out one idea: cameos from Earth-1’s Kara on Arrow or The Flash, Earth-38’s Oliver Queen on Supergirl and so on.

The producers have discussed seeing the doppelgängers, but “the problem with that is if we do that once, we’re going to open the floodgates of insanity,” Kreisberg says, adding that there would have to be “a really good story” for such an appearance.