Supergirl EP Talks True Four-Way DCTV Crossover, Nixes Doppelgänger Cameos

Supergirl won’t just be flying over to the Arrow-verse during The CW’s next mega DCTV crossover.
Executive producer Andrew Kreisberg reveals that there are plans in place for the ex-CBS series to play an integral role in next season’s superhero event.
“We’re hoping to do a true four-way crossover,” Kreisberg told reporters during a recent Supergirl screening. “The great thing about our dear friends at The CW and [network president] Mark Pedowitz picking the shows up as early as they did [is that] it has allowed us to start building the schedules for next season. One of the big things we learned from two years ago, which made the crossovers slightly easier this year, was built-in shutdown days, where shows just went dark, because the single hardest factor in doing the crossovers is actors’ availability” while the four series simultaneously continue production.
During this season’s “Aliens v Heroes” battle, the Girl of Steel’s network move caused additional, unforeseen scheduling challenges.
“Because we weren’t aware that we were going to switch Supergirl from CBS to CW, and it was really going to be part of [the crossover],” it was the lone superhero drama that didn’t have any built-in shutdown days, Kreisberg explains. And with leading lady Melissa Benoist spending plenty of time on The Flash and Arrow, “Supergirl was the show we needed to shut down the most… So now that we’ve gotten the early pickup, and we’ve started designing the seasons, we’re building in those dark days – and actually more dark days on Supergirl than the other shows – to make it a little easier.”
In the meantime, the end of Supergirl‘s March 20 episode will kick off a two-part musical crossover, continuing Tuesday, March 21, on The Flash. As for future mini cross-show visits, Kreisberg is ruling out one idea: cameos from Earth-1’s Kara on Arrow or The Flash, Earth-38’s Oliver Queen on Supergirl and so on.
The producers have discussed seeing the doppelgängers, but “the problem with that is if we do that once, we’re going to open the floodgates of insanity,” Kreisberg says, adding that there would have to be “a really good story” for such an appearance.
I’ll be glad to see Alex finally taking part in a crossover next season.
Looking forward to it! a lot of hard work goes in these crossovers
good to read this! i can only imagine how much work and preparation it must take to organise and film these crossovers, and it must be so exhausting for the cast, so i’m glad they’re doing this. hopefully this means the next big crossover will feature all four shows equally.
I think the lack of Earth 1 doppelgangers on Earth 38 was implied in World’s Finest when Baryy searched and found that there was “No Star Labs, No Cisco Ramon, No Harrison Wells, No Caitlin Snow”. This only specifically rules them out as being duplicated, but I think the implication is that Earth 38 is wildly different from Earth 1 in terms of inhabitants.
These stink for fans who like only one of the shows
True. It makes for great stories and it pushes the ratings, but it is a little bit exhausting to have to watch shows one doesn´t watch (anymore) to understand a story. I like all the CW superhero shows so this isn´t a problem for me, but I can understand viewers who skip the crossovers because of this. Especially when they integrate the ongoing arcs of the individual series into the crossovers and you have to wonder what is going on. Arrowverse has done a great job so far, but I think they have to be careful with the frequency of these crossovers and how they build them. It can get to a point where it just is too much. Personally I get annoyed with the Chicago crossover events because I gave up on PD earlier this season and don´t plan on starting Justice and because they do them too often IMO. So there is a fine line.
Then why did Cisco give Kara that portal device so she could cross over to Earth 1? Unless he did that so she would do more than just cameos?
The cameos in question reference a potential Earth-1 Kara. Her whereabouts or even existence remain in question.
It seems unlikely that an Earth-1 Kara is even on the planet so I wasn’t really expecting it. Still, I have wondered what Krypton’s situation is in that demension. Maybe it was never even destroyed.
Maybe Krypton doesn’t exist in that dimension, just as Caitlin, Cisco, and Harrison don’t exist on Earth-38.