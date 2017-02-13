Did Jane the Virgin Move on Too Fast?

Warning: The following contains spoilers for Monday’s Jane the Virgin, as well as last week’s big twist. Don’t read on if you’re not caught up.
This week’s Jane the Virgin did start out by acknowledging last week’s crushing character death. And that mourning period lasted… about two whole minutes.
Jane’s husband Michael was killed off in shocking fashion last week, and Monday’s episode began two weeks after his death, with Jane sobbing in a dark bedroom and Alba encouraging her to “let some light in.” But then, as last week’s epilogue promised, we quickly jumped forward three years and got right back to rom-com business as usual. Which just felt… wrong.
I say this as a devoted Jane the Virgin fan: Through two and a half seasons, it’s been one of the warmest, most entertaining shows on network TV, with smart writing and great performances, especially from Gina Rodriguez. But the decision to kill off Michael and then zip forward three years feels like a storytelling cheat — like the writers wanted the shock value (and social-media spike) of a major character death, while also skipping past all that uncomfortable “grieving” stuff.
Monday’s episode gave us a few fleeting moments of Michael, with photos of him coming to life to give Jane a pep talk. But mostly, he was swept aside so we could focus on more pressing matters, like the fate of Rogelio’s reality show. And Mateo’s bratty behavior. And the douchey new hotel owner next door to the Marbella. It felt unseemly to linger on such silliness when a major character just died. It’s been three years for them… but only a week for us.
Frankly, Jane did need to shake things up somehow, since this season has been on the dull side so far. And yes, the show had been foreshadowing Michael’s demise for a while, with the Narrator hinting back in Season 1 how Michael would love Jane “until he drew his very last breath.” But this gets at the central dilemma about Jane: Is it a romantic comedy, with light, breezy antics; or is it a telenovela, where people are killed off left and right? The show has always nimbly balanced between the two, but with this latest twist, it’s fallen off the tightrope entirely.
In fact, I’d prefer Jane concentrate on the light rom-com aspects and drop all the soapier elements about organized crime and Sin Rostro. (I mean, how many fake faces are we going to see Rose wear?) The show’s best moments come from its fully fleshed-out human relationships, like the one between Jane and Michael. And it just seems cruel to build Michael up as Jane’s knight in shining armor, having them get married and her lose her virginity to him, only to yank him away from her. (Between this and Santino Fontana’s sudden departure on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, it’s really been a rough year for dorky white-guy love interests on CW comedies.)
I understand death can be random, and we don’t always get any warning when the people we love leave us. But that doesn’t feel like the kind of dark emotional territory a show like Jane should be wading into — especially if it’s going to bend the rules and jump forward to a time when the wounds aren’t so fresh. Plus, I don’t really buy that Michael “had to die” to shake up the show; the show could’ve found a way to make Jane and Michael’s domestic bliss work, as an oasis of normalcy amid all the craziness. (Coach and Tami Taylor, anyone?)
To be fair, Michael was referenced again later in this week’s episode, when we discovered that Jane based her new romance novel on her relationship with Michael. She got choked up when asked to read aloud from her book… but a newly bearded Rafael, not Michael, was the one to encourage her to get out there and read it. And let’s be real: These two are definitely getting back together at some point, right? The inevitability of the Jane-Rafael pairing just pours salt into the wounds of Michael fans, like he was ultimately just an obstacle to their happiness. And I wouldn’t even call myself a “Michael fan,” per se — just a fan of well-told romantic comedy that plays by the rules.
I thought this week’s episode might make me feel better about the Michael twist. But if anything, seeing how quickly it breezed past Michael’s memory has made me more frustrated with the decision to kill him off. Jane’s romance novel about Michael got a happily-ever-after. So why couldn’t we?
Now it’s your turn: Make your voice heard in the poll below, then hit the comments with your thoughts on Jane, post-Michael.
Greys did the same thing when Derek died
sure but derek and meredith had 11 seasons together, 6 as a married couple. jane and michael had nowhere near that sort of time together. and for all grey’s anatomy’s faults, at least they didn’t just kill derek off to resolve a love triangle.
Sure MerDer had more the time
None the less it was rushed (the grieving aspect). I guess it was done in both cases to not show the grief
But see I understood the time jump there Mer was pregnant her not normally made sense and technically it was a less then a year time jump. Which is why I was hoping maybe Jane was pregnant and we could see a Jane in a better place.
Michael was always going to die. He and Jane were not even a traditional telenovela couple. 3 year jump keeps the series typical JtV. It’s not a dead serious tv drama.
Yet, Meredith took a whole season to go on a date, with disastrous results and it still to have a steady relationship yet. I think that was quite real and respectful.
Thank you, you just said everything that I’m feeling. What a disappointment jtv.
I’m giving them a few episodes before judging. I think they will continue to flash back to show us how Jane coped while still moving the story along.
Last week I would have said yes, but I actually really like how this episode turned out. I loved Michael, and I hope we get more flashbacks to the years in-between. But, especially right now when I’m dealing with some difficult personal things, JtV’s unfailing positivity and cheeriness is exactly what I need. I’ve hated time jumps since Alias season 2, but I think this will work. (I’m already bored with Abby, though.)
I respectfully disagree.
I don’t think they’ve skipped over the grieving stuff at all. It’s been 3 years and she’s still utterly devastated. Between that and the flashbacks, I’m guessing the rest of the season is going to be dedicated to mourning Michael.
Losing that character was crushingly sad. I’m not mad that they’re trying to break up the darkness a little.
I actually agreed with just about everything you wrote though I do love the soapy telenovela parts of Jane. I felt cheated like ok Michael died here is your shocking twist now back to the funny show JTV is known to be.
I know they are going to get Raphael and Jane together and when they do, I will be furious. I’ll probably throw popcorn at the TV. I was a Michael fan, but I am even more a fan of the idea that parents don’t HAVE to be together romantically. Plus I still think Petra and Raphael work better together. Oh well, I’m now preparing myself for great disappointment.
This is exactly how I felt I wasn’t a die hard Michael fan I just want Jane to be happy but I at this point do not want Raf and Jane back together this way. I actually loved their relationship now real equal footing no unrealistic perceptions. But she is not ready to move on. This episode hurt a lot. It hurt to see Jane still in so much pain and it hurt to see Mateo struggle and Jane doubting herself. Just too rough to watch.
They’re not hooking up soon. Jane will most likely date someone else soon.
I thought the episode was good! I don’t mind that they skipped Micheal’s funeral or went three years ahead (we already saw Jane grieve during the aftermath of the shooting), I just wished they could have mentioned him more!(Have Rafael or Rogelio talk about him!) Michael’s absence was noticeable!
The flashbacks were my favorite parts of the episode!
Wow I couldn’t agree more with EVERYTHING you said. I really did think this episode would make me feel better about the whole thing, but I just left feeling more confused. I’m used to sharing my grief over tv deaths WITH the characters, but the show has breezed so far past that it feels strange.
They should’ve set up the reboot and had the show off air for at least 3-6 months so it wouldn’t feel so abrupt. As an audience, we need time to adjust to the new timeline, imo. We need time to see her wallow and also start to move on. I hope she doesn’t date until the end of the season and it’s not Rafe, that would be a really cheap route to take.
I wish we would have gotten one full episode that took place, say, one week after. Maybe the day after the funeral or something. That way it would let us see everyone reactions and also let us grieve along with the characters. And they could have had the three year time jump after. This way is too fast, almost like the hated the Michale character and want the audience to move on and shut up.
To quote Jane the Virgin’s sponsor, “This. Is. Everything.” Thank you for expressing how I feel about the decision to kill Michael off so eloquently. The show, and the Jane and Michael relationship was so beautiful and refreshing. It’s sad the show sacrificed it for an inevitable pairing that is so basic. I don’t plan on watching this episode or any foreseeable ones, and your review justified my decision.
I must be some kind of terrible person, because I was always bored to tears by Michael. I get the same feeling with Mon-El over on Supergirl: white bread is more exciting.
I think what they did was smart. They are bleeding ratings and the people that left because they found Jane and Michael boring are not going to sit and watch endless hours of Jane crying about him. This way Rafael fans and Michael fans both have a reason to watch. Rafael should have never been reduced to cameo appearances.
JTV writers should watch Lucifer they seem to be able to write for and flesh out all of their cast and the show just gets better and better. A show that was supposed to have four leads should have never been totally centered around one couple.