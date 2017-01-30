The Good Place Renewed for Season 2

Some forkin’ heavenly news for fans of The Good Place: NBC has renewed the rookie Kristen Bell-Ted Danson comedy for a second, 13-episode season.
Series creator Mike Schur previously told TVLine that a potential second season would follow the mold of Season 1 and consist of a maximum 13 episodes. “When I pitched the show to NBC, I felt pretty strongly it was kind of a big swing, and everything was gonna be really heavily serialized,” he said. “It just felt like it made sense to keep that to a shorter season. And they very kindly and reasonably agreed with that.”
The Good Place averaged a 1.9 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.1 million viewers overall in L+3 day ratings.
Last week’s finale ended with the revelation that Bell’s Eleanor Shellstrop has actually been holed up in The Bad Place all this time.
“Mike Schur has always had one of the most fertile and imaginative minds in comedy, but what he brought us with the first season of The Good Place was just extraordinary,” NBC president Jennifer Salke said in a statement that accompanied the renewal announcement. “We absolutely can’t wait to see where these characters go, literally, in Season 2. A big thank you to Mike, the writers and cast for delivering a series in which we all take such enormous pride.”
Awesome love this show
Fork yeah!
Yay!!!
YESSSS!!!!
Awesome news. That finale was probably the first time I have been that *thrown* by a twist, yet looking back, everything made perfect sense. Great writing – I look forward to seeing where they go from here!
Thank goodness!!
Just waiting for NBC to renew the Chicago shows and the blacklist.
I’m so forking thrilled
Holy Fork!! Excellent!
BEST. NEWS. EVER. NBC did have a sitcom to breakthrough and it totally deserves it.
So glad! This turned out to be one of my favorite new comedies of the year – I loved the twist at the end. Looking forward to next season!
Yayayayayayayayay!
Fork yes!!!! It would have sucked if the season 1 finale was the end of the series. What the fork is a Chidi?
Fork yeah!
Add my voice to the “Yay” chior! I’m looking forward to finding out what the twist on the twist is! (And, again, I’m throwing a “Defending Your Life” type of place in as my vote.)
Yay! Keep the cast together and come up with a storyline as fresh and funny as Season 1.
Great news! Thank you NBC for renewing the show, such a good and funny show. Can’t wait to see what happens in season 2!
I’m glad TV exec ash holes didn’t shirt the bed for once and recognized how forking awesome The Good Place is! I LOVED the finale, and can’t wait to see what they do in season 2!
Yeah! And I seriously found myself using the work “fork” as its replacement. I tell ya, this and Lucifer (I know that’s in its second season) have been two of my favorites this year.
Hmmm.. any chance of a Good Place/ Lucifer crossover ?
Yay! I’m so forking excited!!!
Forking awesome! Woohoo. Such great news. The finale twist will bring all sorts of fun next season!
Awesome news! This is the first time in a really long time that a new show I’ve loved has actually gotten a second season, so I’m excited.
Very good news. This is a funny show and I did not want to be left with not knowing what happens to Eleanor.
YES!!! LOVE this show!
The best afternoon news in a long time…The Good Place and SYTYCD both renewed!!
Fork yeah! I love this show. So happy it got renewed.
Sidenote: I might legit be into Tahani.
Motherforking shirtballs, yes!
Am hoping NBC will do an encore run — since there are just 13 eps — to build interest in the program. Maybe double runs at 10 PM come summer? Or Fridays/Saturday through spring?
About forking time!! Definitely one of my favourites new shows