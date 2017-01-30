The Good Place Renewed for Season 2

Some forkin’ heavenly news for fans of The Good Place: NBC has renewed the rookie Kristen Bell-Ted Danson comedy for a second, 13-episode season.

Series creator Mike Schur previously told TVLine that a potential second season would follow the mold of Season 1 and consist of a maximum 13 episodes. “When I pitched the show to NBC, I felt pretty strongly it was kind of a big swing, and everything was gonna be really heavily serialized,” he said. “It just felt like it made sense to keep that to a shorter season. And they very kindly and reasonably agreed with that.”

The Good Place averaged a 1.9 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.1 million viewers overall in L+3 day ratings.

Last week’s finale ended with the revelation that Bell’s Eleanor Shellstrop has actually been holed up in The Bad Place all this time.

“Mike Schur has always had one of the most fertile and imaginative minds in comedy, but what he brought us with the first season of The Good Place was just extraordinary,” NBC president Jennifer Salke said in a statement that accompanied the renewal announcement. “We absolutely can’t wait to see where these characters go, literally, in Season 2. A big thank you to Mike, the writers and cast for delivering a series in which we all take such enormous pride.”