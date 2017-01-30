The Good Place Renewed
The Good Place Renewed for Season 2

Some forkin’ heavenly news for fans of The Good Place: NBC has renewed the rookie Kristen Bell-Ted Danson comedy for a second, 13-episode season.

Series creator Mike Schur previously told TVLine that a potential second season would follow the mold of Season 1 and consist of a maximum 13 episodes. “When I pitched the show to NBC, I felt pretty strongly it was kind of a big swing, and everything was gonna be really heavily serialized,” he said. “It just felt like it made sense to keep that to a shorter season. And they very kindly and reasonably agreed with that.”

The Good Place averaged a 1.9 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.1 million viewers overall in L+3 day ratings. 

Last week’s finale ended with the revelation that Bell’s Eleanor Shellstrop has actually been holed up in The Bad Place all this time.

“Mike Schur has always had one of the most fertile and imaginative minds in comedy, but what he brought us with the first season of The Good Place was just extraordinary,” NBC president Jennifer Salke said in a statement that accompanied the renewal announcement. “We absolutely can’t wait to see where these characters go, literally, in Season 2. A big thank you to Mike, the writers and cast for delivering a series in which we all take such enormous pride.”

30 Comments
  1. Chris says:
    January 30, 2017 at 12:05 PM

    Awesome love this show

    Reply
  2. Mark says:
    January 30, 2017 at 12:05 PM

    Fork yeah!

    Reply
  3. Spence says:
    January 30, 2017 at 12:07 PM

    Yay!!!

    Reply
  4. Kay says:
    January 30, 2017 at 12:08 PM

    YESSSS!!!!

    Reply
  5. Jamie says:
    January 30, 2017 at 12:10 PM

    Awesome news. That finale was probably the first time I have been that *thrown* by a twist, yet looking back, everything made perfect sense. Great writing – I look forward to seeing where they go from here!

    Reply
  6. Daisy says:
    January 30, 2017 at 12:13 PM

    Thank goodness!!

    Reply
  7. Billy meacham says:
    January 30, 2017 at 12:14 PM

    Just waiting for NBC to renew the Chicago shows and the blacklist.

    Reply
  8. Chuck says:
    January 30, 2017 at 12:15 PM

    I’m so forking thrilled

    Reply
  9. Alichat says:
    January 30, 2017 at 12:18 PM

    Holy Fork!! Excellent!

    Reply
  10. Kevin says:
    January 30, 2017 at 12:18 PM

    BEST. NEWS. EVER. NBC did have a sitcom to breakthrough and it totally deserves it.

    Reply
  11. Luis Roman says:
    January 30, 2017 at 12:19 PM

    So glad! This turned out to be one of my favorite new comedies of the year – I loved the twist at the end. Looking forward to next season!

    Reply
  12. Amy says:
    January 30, 2017 at 12:19 PM

    Yayayayayayayayay!

    Reply
  13. Rachel Addleman (@rachel_addleman) says:
    January 30, 2017 at 12:20 PM

    Fork yes!!!! It would have sucked if the season 1 finale was the end of the series. What the fork is a Chidi?

    Reply
  14. webly3 says:
    January 30, 2017 at 12:22 PM

    Fork yeah!

    Reply
  15. laurelnev says:
    January 30, 2017 at 12:22 PM

    Add my voice to the “Yay” chior! I’m looking forward to finding out what the twist on the twist is! (And, again, I’m throwing a “Defending Your Life” type of place in as my vote.)

    Reply
  16. Mr. X says:
    January 30, 2017 at 12:25 PM

    Yay! Keep the cast together and come up with a storyline as fresh and funny as Season 1.

    Reply
  17. Joey Padron says:
    January 30, 2017 at 12:38 PM

    Great news! Thank you NBC for renewing the show, such a good and funny show. Can’t wait to see what happens in season 2!

    Reply
  18. maltru says:
    January 30, 2017 at 12:40 PM

    I’m glad TV exec ash holes didn’t shirt the bed for once and recognized how forking awesome The Good Place is! I LOVED the finale, and can’t wait to see what they do in season 2!

    Reply
  19. kate says:
    January 30, 2017 at 12:44 PM

    Yeah! And I seriously found myself using the work “fork” as its replacement. I tell ya, this and Lucifer (I know that’s in its second season) have been two of my favorites this year.

    Reply
  20. Rachel says:
    January 30, 2017 at 12:45 PM

    Yay! I’m so forking excited!!!

    Reply
  21. Janine Marie Tobias (@DCJerseyGirl) says:
    January 30, 2017 at 12:45 PM

    Forking awesome! Woohoo. Such great news. The finale twist will bring all sorts of fun next season!

    Reply
  22. Cassie says:
    January 30, 2017 at 12:48 PM

    Awesome news! This is the first time in a really long time that a new show I’ve loved has actually gotten a second season, so I’m excited.

    Reply
  23. Pat says:
    January 30, 2017 at 12:50 PM

    Very good news. This is a funny show and I did not want to be left with not knowing what happens to Eleanor.

    Reply
  24. Brigid says:
    January 30, 2017 at 12:57 PM

    YES!!! LOVE this show!

    Reply
  25. Pat202 says:
    January 30, 2017 at 1:05 PM

    The best afternoon news in a long time…The Good Place and SYTYCD both renewed!!

    Reply
  26. Jeff Kidd says:
    January 30, 2017 at 1:11 PM

    Fork yeah! I love this show. So happy it got renewed.

    Sidenote: I might legit be into Tahani.

    Reply
  27. digitalred93 says:
    January 30, 2017 at 1:17 PM

    Motherforking shirtballs, yes!

    Reply
  28. Iakovos says:
    January 30, 2017 at 1:22 PM

    Am hoping NBC will do an encore run — since there are just 13 eps — to build interest in the program. Maybe double runs at 10 PM come summer? Or Fridays/Saturday through spring?

    Reply
  29. Dannie C says:
    January 30, 2017 at 1:27 PM

    About forking time!! Definitely one of my favourites new shows

    Reply
