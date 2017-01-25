Pilot Season '17: Scoop on This Fall's (Possible) New Shows, Who's In Them

Pilot season is upon us, meaning the broadcast networks are taking stock of their needs for 2017-18 and getting the ball rolling toward filling any gaps. With things about to get really interesting — meaning it’s time to start booking actors for these wannabe hits! — TVLine presents its annual round-up of who’s planning what, and well as our guide to the lingo that gets tossed around.
For easy access: Review the list of pilots for ABC, CBS, The CW, Fox and NBC, and we urge you to bookmark this constantly-updated page for the latest intel.
PILOT | When a network orders (or “picks up”) a pilot, they’re asking its writers/producers/studio to cast and produce a facsimile of what a series’ first episode will look like. Each pilot is reviewed by network brass, then typically put into testing before its fate is decided. (A “put pilot” has a greater guarantee of going to series, as there is a significant financial penalty if it does not.)
PLANTED SPIN-OFF | Also called a “backdoor” pilot, this is an episode of an existing series that sets up a prospective offshoot. For example, Chicago Fire took us inside a hospital in Season 3, and that was a planted pilot for Chicago Med. (Free History Lesson: That Brady Bunch episode with neighbor Ken Berry adopting three diverse orphans? That was an ill-fated planted pilot, for the spin-off Kelly’s Kids.)
DRAMA/COMEDY PRESENTATION | Due to time or budget restraints, a network sometimes won’t order a full pilot but a “presentation” of a not-quite-complete drama or sitcom.
CAST-CONTINGENT | Sometimes a network will order a pilot with the caveat that production can’t start until a suitable (read: “name”) actor has been cast in a lead role. (One translation: “The premise is iffy, but a big star could sell us.”) So you’ll sometimes hear that with the casting of so-and-so, “the cast contingency has been lifted” on a pilot. (The sorta flip-side is an “if-come deal,” meaning the major players are pre-signed and rarin’ to go the instant the network picks up the pilot.)
SECOND POSITION | AKA the two words that make fans of “bubble” shows nervous each spring, as stars from low-rated series start booking pilots (provided they get the OK from their current bosses). The term literally means that a pilot role is in second position/priority should their show get renewed. An actor booking a second position gig doesn’t always mean his/her current show is doomed… though it usually does. Variation: A “safe second” means the pilot’s bosses have been discreetly all-but-assured that the actor will be available.
UPFRONTS | The week in mid-May when the networks take turns unveiling their schedules for next season — including the pilots that have been ordered to series. With rare exception, if your show doesn’t make the cut here, it’s officially a goner.
And now, our running update of pilots ordered for the 2017-18 TV season, going network by network….
Wonder when we’re gonna start to hear casting news about Cloak and Dagger over at Freeform since its straight to series marvel project
l saw an article a day ago on comicbookmovie.com that said that Noah Gray Cabey Micah from heroes and Debby Ryan were rumored to be cast on the show but its not yet been confirmed
Anything from the mind of Marc Cherry is ok with me.. I love his shows !
ORVILLE sound interessting and I like the cast.
The Reba/Marc Cherry thing sounds good. Also the Feuerstein comedy (love him) but with a different title. The existing one is clunky.
NBC is so dead
Deception and Thin Ice sound the most interesting so far.
9J, 9K and 9L sounds interesting, but the title is horrible. Why not just cut it down to 9K?
Another year, same male leads on CBS’ shows.
wow, so excited for NONE of theses (except new W&G)
I’m surprised more networks aren’t ordering more “This is Us” type character driven pilots considering how popular that show is this year.