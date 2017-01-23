Exclusive
Darren Criss Supergirl Flash Musical Meister
Flash/Supergirl Musical Episode Stages Glee Reunion, Casts Darren Criss as the Menacing Music Meister

Music makes the Glee kids come together again!

In a pitch-perfect piece of casting, Darren Criss will reunite with his former Glee cohorts Grant Gustin and Melissa Benoist when he guest-stars in the two-part The Flash/Supergirl musical episode as the Big Bad Music Meister, TVLine has learned exclusively. 

“With our Flash and our Supergirl being Glee alums, how could we not have them go up against another Glee favorite like Darren Criss?” exec producer Andrew Kreisberg tells TVLine. “We have been blown away by his talent over the years and we can’t wait to see what he brings to the Music Meister.”

music-meisterAs reported last week, the anticipated crossover will air Monday, March 20 and Tuesday, March 21 at 8/7 each night. As with the network’s recent “Heroes v. Aliens” saga, the event will start at the end of Supergirl, saving most of the musical action for The Flash‘s portion of the event, appropriately titled “Duet.”

RELATEDThe Flash EP Previews Barry’s Race to Save Iris, Big Savitar Reveal, a ‘Very Formidable’ New Foe and More

As for which characters will be singing, The CW confirmed that  Broadway vets Jesse L. Martin (Joe), Victor Garber (Dr. Stein), John Barrowman (Malcolm Merlyn) and Jeremy Jordan (Winn); and Carlos Valdes (Cisco) will be lending their voices alongside Gustin, Benoist and Criss.

Glee fun fact: Gustin’s Sebastian was initially introduced in Season 3 as a quasi-villain whose flirtation with Criss’ Blaine stoked jealousy in Chris Colfer’s Kurt. Gustin’s been anxious to get his ex–onscreen crush on The Flash as far back as 2015, telling Entertainment Tonight at the time, “I’m like, ‘Dude, we gotta get you on this thing. I don’t know in what capacity, but he’s got to.”Glee Reunion on The Flash

BTW, so spot-on is Criss’ casting that, yes, we neglected to include him in our Music Meister wish list (sometimes it’s the ones staring you in the face that are the most challenging to see!)

Thoughts on The CW’s mini-Glee revival on The Flash/Supergirl? Hit the comments!

52 Comments
  1. Jen Gossel says:
    January 23, 2017 at 9:03 AM

    Neil Patrick Harris should play the Music Meister as he played him in the cartoon >_< sry but Darren cant pull this off

    Reply
  2. Butch says:
    January 23, 2017 at 9:03 AM

    I assume that should be 2015 not 2005 since Grant wanted Darren on the Flash.

    Reply
  3. Sasha says:
    January 23, 2017 at 9:04 AM

    Yes!

    Reply
  4. Joey says:
    January 23, 2017 at 9:05 AM

    Wow they just killed any desire I had for seeing this.

    Reply
  5. Bea says:
    January 23, 2017 at 9:06 AM

    As if I wasn’t disappointed with this idea enough.

    Reply
  6. Marie says:
    January 23, 2017 at 9:13 AM

    He’s a good singer so it’s okay. Too bad Melissa is the only female singing there (Chyler should’ve been there instead of jeremy)

    Reply
  7. Kim says:
    January 23, 2017 at 9:14 AM

    So I was actually excited about these episodes. I’m not anymore.

    Reply
  8. tele says:
    January 23, 2017 at 9:16 AM

    Oh dear, that is very very not good. This was already a derivative, bound-to-be-terrible idea but this makes it even worse.

    Reply
  9. Ryan says:
    January 23, 2017 at 9:17 AM

    Yes! And I was mocked in the comments for the last article!

    Reply
  10. Alicia Gray (@AliGraysAnatomy) says:
    January 23, 2017 at 9:18 AM

    I imagine this bad guy causes them to sing … what does that remind anyone of? Oh yeah … Buffy. :\

    Reply
  11. Becca says:
    January 23, 2017 at 9:22 AM

    I mean, the CW is definitely a good fit for Darren given his, err, acting limitations. That said, I feel for you fans of these shows and on the bright side, he’s only in 2 episodes. If he hadn’t been cast in another part already, Andy Mientus would have been perfect for this.

    Reply
    • Ann says:
      January 23, 2017 at 11:30 AM

      Andy would have been great! Glee/Smash reunion! Darren Criss is blah. Looks like they’ll heavily autotune this episode for him.

      Reply
  12. MahBoo says:
    January 23, 2017 at 9:29 AM

    Awesome! Can’t wait to see him!

    Reply
  13. Cordell Garrett says:
    January 23, 2017 at 9:38 AM

    The ones complaining this isn’t going to be good is making me want to see this even more

    Reply
  14. Matty says:
    January 23, 2017 at 9:38 AM

    Best casting news in a long time!

    Reply
  15. Wrigley says:
    January 23, 2017 at 9:43 AM

    I think this is a great idea and he’s a great choice. Not surprised by the negative comments, though. The tvline comment section has always been a gathering point for the most extreme and bitter Glee shippers.

    Reply
  16. jrex says:
    January 23, 2017 at 9:46 AM

    Saw Darren in Hedwig. There is much more to his talent than squeaky clean Blaine. Love this.

    Reply
  17. Ana Cecilia Deustua Infante says:
    January 23, 2017 at 9:51 AM

    I hope he has taken some classes to realize that theater acting and tv acting are different styles and he doesn’t need to use every single muscle in his face when he is on screen.

    Reply
  18. Honey No says:
    January 23, 2017 at 10:00 AM

    Oh lord… another inspired Glee moment ruined by the continuously mediocre Darren Criss.

    Reply
  19. A says:
    January 23, 2017 at 10:07 AM

    Oh God why? So disappointed. :(
    If they wanted a Glee alum then they could have just made Music Meister a female & then anyone from Lea Michele, Naya Rivera or Amber Riley as Music Meister.

    Reply
    • Lame says:
      January 23, 2017 at 10:46 AM

      Gender bending didn’t occur to them for the same reason Kara can’t turn around without bumping into Mon-El, unfortunately.

      Reply
  20. Sarah says:
    January 23, 2017 at 10:09 AM

    Some day this dude’s mediocrity will stop being celebrated.

    Reply
  21. Samantha says:
    January 23, 2017 at 10:13 AM

    Nope not here for Darren. He can’t sing or act, he won’t be good as Music Meister. Its also a shame that they only have one female singing in the musical episode Any excitement I had for this episode is now at zero.

    Reply
  22. Dizzle says:
    January 23, 2017 at 10:26 AM

    Such a great idea, the only thing I’m missing – as it seems the majority of the crossover is going to be on The Flash – is Andy Mientus coming back for it. But looking forward to the episodes! Hopefully even if they aren’t singing, Alex Iris and Caitlin still have a big part! Otherwise it is a bit of a sausagefest

    Reply
  23. jamescameron says:
    January 23, 2017 at 10:38 AM

    I hate to admit it, but Glee ruined Darren Criss for me. His character was completely ruined by the end of the show (so were most characters on Glee, but his just became a whiny nuisance)
    Since then I have avoided Darren as much as possible (but I do hope the episodes will be good)

    Reply
    • Ann says:
      January 23, 2017 at 11:35 AM

      The first season Darren was on Glee wasn’t bad. His character was Kurt’s confident mentor. Then, for some reason…they made Kurt’s character the older, more confident one and Criss’s became a whiny, self-centered, unconfident kid. Apparently, Blaine was a Freshman when he was leading the Warblers, according to the writers reframed their ages so that Criss could continue on the show after Kurt graduated. It made no sense!

      Reply
  24. Beth says:
    January 23, 2017 at 10:41 AM

    So disappointed by this news. Darren Criss can’t sing or act. The Flash is one of my favorite shows – too bad I’ll have to skip this one.

    Reply
  25. Lame says:
    January 23, 2017 at 10:43 AM

    Frankly, no. Just no.

    Reply
  26. Steve F. says:
    January 23, 2017 at 10:43 AM

    PERFECT casting.

    Reply
  27. Joey Padron says:
    January 23, 2017 at 10:47 AM

    Good casting to play Music Meister. Glad there will be a Glee reunion with Darren being on both shows for crossover episodes and working with Grant and Melissa. Can’t wait to see the crossover episodes in March!

    Reply
  28. truffles says:
    January 23, 2017 at 11:12 AM

    I was excited about this episode ’till this came out. Is this how boner shrinking feels like?

    Reply
  29. Kat says:
    January 23, 2017 at 11:21 AM

    No. No. No. No. No. No. No! You know, I was going to give this episode a chance but now — no!

    Just…no!

    Reply
  30. Moller says:
    January 23, 2017 at 11:22 AM

    Can’t decide if I’m morbidly gleeful to see them try to reanimate the corpse that is Criss’ TV career, or simply sad to see the horse flogged again.

    Reply
  31. Truth says:
    January 23, 2017 at 11:23 AM

    Cause for some reason CW thinks we want to see a glee reunion lol. I’ll be skipping this one.

    Reply
  32. Angela McQuage says:
    January 23, 2017 at 11:35 AM

    Jeez the negative comments are crazy. I’m looking forward to this. A musical episode sounds ridiculous in theory but if it brings back a little fun to Flash I’m all for it. I think this is a great casting decision. It would be nice if they had some more women singing though. Are the women on these shows just terrible vocalists?

    Reply
  33. ScottJ says:
    January 23, 2017 at 11:36 AM

    Seems to be rather a lot of people here that have no idea Criss has had a number of leading roles on Broadway. So obviously he can sing and act.

    Reply
  34. Ian says:
    January 23, 2017 at 11:37 AM

    He can barely sing, he’s a notorious mugger, and he’s lost all relevance.
    What’s to be excited about.

    Reply
  35. Brigid says:
    January 23, 2017 at 11:37 AM

    I like the casting! I think Darren has a great voice and is perfectly suited for this role. Looking forward to the episode.

    Reply
  36. clintbrew says:
    January 23, 2017 at 11:41 AM

    fun fact darren criss played harry potter in a musical based on the harry potter series which is called a very potter musical which darren criss co-wrote it on youtube it pretty good

    Reply
  37. Oncer93 says:
    January 23, 2017 at 11:48 AM

    Should be interesting to see how he pulls it of, i wasn’t a huge fan of Darren on Glee, but i wasn’t a huge fan of Melissa back then either and now i love her, so i belive Darren should get the chance to prove he can pull it of.

    Reply
See More Comments
