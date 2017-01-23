Flash/Supergirl Musical Episode Stages Glee Reunion, Casts Darren Criss as the Menacing Music Meister

Music makes the Glee kids come together again!
In a pitch-perfect piece of casting, Darren Criss will reunite with his former Glee cohorts Grant Gustin and Melissa Benoist when he guest-stars in the two-part The Flash/Supergirl musical episode as the Big Bad Music Meister, TVLine has learned exclusively.
“With our Flash and our Supergirl being Glee alums, how could we not have them go up against another Glee favorite like Darren Criss?” exec producer Andrew Kreisberg tells TVLine. “We have been blown away by his talent over the years and we can’t wait to see what he brings to the Music Meister.”
As reported last week, the anticipated crossover will air Monday, March 20 and Tuesday, March 21 at 8/7 each night. As with the network’s recent “Heroes v. Aliens” saga, the event will start at the end of Supergirl, saving most of the musical action for The Flash‘s portion of the event, appropriately titled “Duet.”
As for which characters will be singing, The CW confirmed that Broadway vets Jesse L. Martin (Joe), Victor Garber (Dr. Stein), John Barrowman (Malcolm Merlyn) and Jeremy Jordan (Winn); and Carlos Valdes (Cisco) will be lending their voices alongside Gustin, Benoist and Criss.
Glee fun fact: Gustin’s Sebastian was initially introduced in Season 3 as a quasi-villain whose flirtation with Criss’ Blaine stoked jealousy in Chris Colfer’s Kurt. Gustin’s been anxious to get his ex–onscreen crush on The Flash as far back as 2015, telling Entertainment Tonight at the time, “I’m like, ‘Dude, we gotta get you on this thing. I don’t know in what capacity, but he’s got to.”
BTW, so spot-on is Criss’ casting that, yes, we neglected to include him in our Music Meister wish list (sometimes it’s the ones staring you in the face that are the most challenging to see!)
Thoughts on The CW’s mini-Glee revival on The Flash/Supergirl? Hit the comments!
Neil Patrick Harris should play the Music Meister as he played him in the cartoon >_< sry but Darren cant pull this off
I think NPH is a little busy and probable too pricey$$$
Both of them slayed as Hedwig on Broadway – their musical chops are equal. Plus, which of them immediately looks like he belongs on a CW show?
I assume that should be 2015 not 2005 since Grant wanted Darren on the Flash.
Fixed! — MGMT
Yes!
Wow they just killed any desire I had for seeing this.
As if I wasn’t disappointed with this idea enough.
He’s a good singer so it’s okay. Too bad Melissa is the only female singing there (Chyler should’ve been there instead of jeremy)
I’m disappointed that Chyler wasn’t included. As we saw in the Grey’s Anatomy musical episode she has a good singing voice.
Jeremy kills it every time he is on Broadway… excited he will be singing here!
You do realize that Jeremy Jordan is a Grammy and Tony nominated singer right? Having a musical episode and him not being in it would be stupid…
Chyler would with Jeremy,not without.I ‘m a fan off all the singers in the cast of both shows.
Besides this,Chyler will focus on her music carrer too off the series-check her Twitter and Instagram,ok?
Goodybe.
.
So I was actually excited about these episodes. I’m not anymore.
Oh dear, that is very very not good. This was already a derivative, bound-to-be-terrible idea but this makes it even worse.
Yes! And I was mocked in the comments for the last article!
I imagine this bad guy causes them to sing … what does that remind anyone of? Oh yeah … Buffy. :\
I mean, the CW is definitely a good fit for Darren given his, err, acting limitations. That said, I feel for you fans of these shows and on the bright side, he’s only in 2 episodes. If he hadn’t been cast in another part already, Andy Mientus would have been perfect for this.
Andy would have been great! Glee/Smash reunion! Darren Criss is blah. Looks like they’ll heavily autotune this episode for him.
Awesome! Can’t wait to see him!
The ones complaining this isn’t going to be good is making me want to see this even more
Best casting news in a long time!
Btw, I hope they release a soundtrack! Preferably on disc but at least on iTunes.
I think this is a great idea and he’s a great choice. Not surprised by the negative comments, though. The tvline comment section has always been a gathering point for the most extreme and bitter Glee shippers.
I mean, if you believing that makes you feel better than sure but if you look on Twitter and other places the only positive reactions are from his fans.
Yes because people who are not fans would have a negative reaction. Just saying!!
Saw Darren in Hedwig. There is much more to his talent than squeaky clean Blaine. Love this.
I hope he has taken some classes to realize that theater acting and tv acting are different styles and he doesn’t need to use every single muscle in his face when he is on screen.
Oh lord… another inspired Glee moment ruined by the continuously mediocre Darren Criss.
Oh God why? So disappointed. :(
If they wanted a Glee alum then they could have just made Music Meister a female & then anyone from Lea Michele, Naya Rivera or Amber Riley as Music Meister.
Gender bending didn’t occur to them for the same reason Kara can’t turn around without bumping into Mon-El, unfortunately.
Some day this dude’s mediocrity will stop being celebrated.
Nope not here for Darren. He can’t sing or act, he won’t be good as Music Meister. Its also a shame that they only have one female singing in the musical episode Any excitement I had for this episode is now at zero.
Such a great idea, the only thing I’m missing – as it seems the majority of the crossover is going to be on The Flash – is Andy Mientus coming back for it. But looking forward to the episodes! Hopefully even if they aren’t singing, Alex Iris and Caitlin still have a big part! Otherwise it is a bit of a sausagefest
Andy Mientus back would be great! #smashreunion!
I hate to admit it, but Glee ruined Darren Criss for me. His character was completely ruined by the end of the show (so were most characters on Glee, but his just became a whiny nuisance)
Since then I have avoided Darren as much as possible (but I do hope the episodes will be good)
The first season Darren was on Glee wasn’t bad. His character was Kurt’s confident mentor. Then, for some reason…they made Kurt’s character the older, more confident one and Criss’s became a whiny, self-centered, unconfident kid. Apparently, Blaine was a Freshman when he was leading the Warblers, according to the writers reframed their ages so that Criss could continue on the show after Kurt graduated. It made no sense!
So disappointed by this news. Darren Criss can’t sing or act. The Flash is one of my favorite shows – too bad I’ll have to skip this one.
Frankly, no. Just no.
PERFECT casting.
Good casting to play Music Meister. Glad there will be a Glee reunion with Darren being on both shows for crossover episodes and working with Grant and Melissa. Can’t wait to see the crossover episodes in March!
I was excited about this episode ’till this came out. Is this how boner shrinking feels like?
No. No. No. No. No. No. No! You know, I was going to give this episode a chance but now — no!
Just…no!
Can’t decide if I’m morbidly gleeful to see them try to reanimate the corpse that is Criss’ TV career, or simply sad to see the horse flogged again.
Cause for some reason CW thinks we want to see a glee reunion lol. I’ll be skipping this one.
Jeez the negative comments are crazy. I’m looking forward to this. A musical episode sounds ridiculous in theory but if it brings back a little fun to Flash I’m all for it. I think this is a great casting decision. It would be nice if they had some more women singing though. Are the women on these shows just terrible vocalists?
Seems to be rather a lot of people here that have no idea Criss has had a number of leading roles on Broadway. So obviously he can sing and act.
Come on, we are talking about a nation who thinks Britney Spears has talent. I’m not worried about their opinions.
He can barely sing, he’s a notorious mugger, and he’s lost all relevance.
What’s to be excited about.
I like the casting! I think Darren has a great voice and is perfectly suited for this role. Looking forward to the episode.
fun fact darren criss played harry potter in a musical based on the harry potter series which is called a very potter musical which darren criss co-wrote it on youtube it pretty good
Should be interesting to see how he pulls it of, i wasn’t a huge fan of Darren on Glee, but i wasn’t a huge fan of Melissa back then either and now i love her, so i belive Darren should get the chance to prove he can pull it of.