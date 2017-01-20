The Flash/Supergirl Musical Crossover Update: Find Out Who's Singing

Seven of DCTV’s finest will be making beautiful music together this March.
The CW on Friday announced that the highly anticipated two-part musical crossover between Supergirl and The Flash will air Monday, March 20 (8/7c) and Tuesday, March 21 (8/7c). As with the network’s recent “Heroes v. Aliens” saga, the crossover will start at the end of Supergirl, saving most of the musical action for The Flash‘s portion of the event, appropriately titled “Duet.”
Dermott Downs has been tapped to direct the Flash half of the crossover. His previous DCTV credits include Supergirl‘s “For the Girl Who Has Everything” episode and The Flash‘s installment of the “Heroes v. Aliens” crossover.
As for which characters from the two shows will be singing, The CW also confirmed a few of those names: Glee grads Grant Gustin (Barry) and Melissa Benoist (Kara); Broadway vets Jesse L. Martin (Joe), Victor Garber (Dr. Stein), John Barrowman (Malcolm Merlyn) and Jeremy Jordan (Winn); and Carlos Valdes (Cisco).
David Harewood (Hank) and Chris Wood (Mon-El) will also appear in “Duets,” but they’ll be doing so amelodically.
Of course, there’s still plenty we don’t know about the big event — including who will play the villainous Music Meister, though we have a few suggestions — so let’s talk in the comments below: What are our hopes for this potentially epic event?
no, no no no , please no. musical and superheroes? no. i will skip that episode.
Music Meister is an established comic villain so this isn’t a matter of a square peg trying to fit in a round hole. The musical episode of Buffy was a masterpiece and she is very much a superhero. If they play to the obvious absurdity of their situation, it’ll be a blast. Plus, Melissa and Grant have wonderful voices.
Give it a chance. most of these guys are Broadway / West End vets. They CAN sing. And very well at that.
Chyler not singing is a crime. Quite disappointed by that. Hope this will turn out decently.
agreed, maybe [hopefully & praying] she still will!
I agree, but inventing a reason to get her to Earth 1 (as that’s where the action seems to be happening) might have felt a little too contrived.
Even now, I hope they find plausible excuses to have Merlyn and Stein show up.
I think it would be less contrived for her than Winn. It’s not like Earth 1 would need his tech help and Alex being with Kara when she is contacted by Barry (just a guess) wouldn’t be that far fetched. Of course she would want to finally meet the speedster and his friends after Kara has mentioned/talked about them.
Malcolm Merlyn sings? I was already looking forward to this and now I can’t wait.
He’s actually really good. He starred as Chris in Miss Saigon (I think in London)
Oh come on, why no Chyler? I was looking forward to it after she was in the GA musical episode.
the comments hadn’t loaded when i wrote mine but i’m so glad others agree!
Why is CHYLER LEIGH not singing! She was one of the best parts of the musical Grey’s epsidoe
So this is basically just a musical Flash episode with SG characters appearing on it? They need to stop saying it’s a two-part crossover, then.
agreed, the “four night crossover” was really just a “three night crossover with 30 seconds on the first night”
We don’t need to see Mon-El.
yes we do
So, once again, Supergirl is not really part of the cross over. This will essentially be a Flash musical episode. Most of the main cast on Supergirl can sing so this is such a let down.
And of course they have to shoehorn Mon-El in the Flash episode.
Please stop this crossover crap. Don’t mind Supergirl but will not watch the Flash.
Looks like Supergirl is suffering by being on a different earth and therefore not being able to properly have a normal two part crossover the way they did with Arrow and the Flash for a few years.
So unless they gender bend Music Meister, it looks like it’s an almost all male musical. Really should have Chyler singing too.
will victor garber sing tomorrow or i dont need anything but you from annie (1999 version) also is tom cavanaugh singing too
No Laura Benanti?
Agreed! A great shame, especially since she and Victor Garber both appeared in Sondheim’s A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC in Los Angeles a few years ago.
Hopefully the Supergirl “crossovers” will be more integrated next season.
Still very excited about this, but I’m kind of disappointed that Harewood won’t sing. I loved his rendition of Terence Trent D’Arby’s “Wishing Well” in that karaoke episode of Selfie.
Maybe Victor Garber being back on Flash will mean he will reunite with Ronnie( Robbie Amell) as the original Firestorm. Not on the musical episode but on another Flash episode. I hope other Legends characters pop up on Flash and Arrow since their show gets a short season. Bring Sara back to Arrow for one show.