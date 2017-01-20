The Flash/Supergirl Musical Crossover Update: Find Out Who's Singing

Seven of DCTV’s finest will be making beautiful music together this March.

The CW on Friday announced that the highly anticipated two-part musical crossover between Supergirl and The Flash will air Monday, March 20 (8/7c) and Tuesday, March 21 (8/7c). As with the network’s recent “Heroes v. Aliens” saga, the crossover will start at the end of Supergirl, saving most of the musical action for The Flash‘s portion of the event, appropriately titled “Duet.”

Dermott Downs has been tapped to direct the Flash half of the crossover. His previous DCTV credits include Supergirl‘s “For the Girl Who Has Everything” episode and The Flash‘s installment of the “Heroes v. Aliens” crossover.

As for which characters from the two shows will be singing, The CW also confirmed a few of those names: Glee grads Grant Gustin (Barry) and Melissa Benoist (Kara); Broadway vets Jesse L. Martin (Joe), Victor Garber (Dr. Stein), John Barrowman (Malcolm Merlyn) and Jeremy Jordan (Winn); and Carlos Valdes (Cisco).

David Harewood (Hank) and Chris Wood (Mon-El) will also appear in “Duets,” but they’ll be doing so amelodically.

Of course, there’s still plenty we don’t know about the big event — including who will play the villainous Music Meister, though we have a few suggestions — so let’s talk in the comments below: What are our hopes for this potentially epic event?