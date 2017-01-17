Grey's Anatomy's Camilla Luddington Is Pregnant, But Is Jo? (No, Although... )

A positive pregnancy test would be a fitting bookend to Jo’s tumultuous year, but will Grey’s Anatomy go there? It’s a timely question, seeing as how Camilla Luddington is expecting her first child this spring.
“As of right now they are definitely hiding it,” the actress tells TVLine with a laugh. “The struggle has just started.”
Luddington, however, is quick to point out that there’s still plenty of time for Shonda Rhimes & Co. to change their minds. “We have a lot more episodes to go this season,” she notes, “and these things can get sprung on us at a table read, so I really can’t say for sure if it will stay that way.”
Speaking of Grey’s twists, check this one out: Even though the fall finale ended with Alex seemingly headed for a two-year stint in the pokey, it’s Jo who’s going directly to jail in the Jan. 26 winter premiere. “Jo, Bailey and Arizona go to a prison to help a 16-year-old girl — who’s serving 20-to-life — give birth,” Luddington previews of the show’s delayed return. “There are some funny moments and some scary moments and some really emotional moments. It’s interesting to see how they react in a place that isn’t their usual [hospital] environment.”
The hour also includes some “discussion of Alex,” she teases, although we’ll have to wait until the Feb. 2 episode to “find out his fate.”
What do you think? Should Grey’s Anatomy pull the trigger on a Jo pregnancy now, or wait until things have calmed down a bit for her and Alex? Weigh in below!
That would be so annoying if they wrote in Camilla’s pregnancy for Jo. They never wrote any of Jessica’s 3 for Arizona, especially during times when her and Callie could’ve had a kid. Writing in Sarah Drew’s made sense because they took April and Jackson’s pregnant story to a heartbreaking place, and then all those years ago when they wrote in Chandra’s for Miranda. It was natural. They’ve had no problem shooting around anyone else’s pregnancies, so why should Camilla/Jo get the luxury? No thanks.
And here we have a jealous, petty fan but you are being jealous of the wrong character since Camilla or Jo don’t get any luxury on this show, all they get is being ignored. So why exactly can’t you even grant her a baby when she barely gets any screentime anyway?
Bitter much? Seriously relax-they’re not going to write in the pregnancy but I don’t think it’s much of luxury to be written in…
What do you care? Do you expect for Arizona to get pregnant now or for Japril to get baby number two immediately? In which way would it affect you negatively if Alex and Jo were to have a baby now? We fans have been waiting for nearly 4 years for them to get married or have a baby considering that this is Alex’s 13th season. Why does it bother you if they actually got something nice for once after being ignored for so long?
Sure, because Camilla and Jo are the most overrated people who get everything thrown at them on this show. They don’t even bother giving Jo a mentor, that’s how badly they ignore her, and you’re talking about luxury. You come off as bitter and comical, sorry.
We Jo/Alex fans have been frustrated since 11×01 due to almost no screentime of them together to a point where most Jo/Alex fans I know have stopped watching because they were so annoyed with how the writers treat them. It would be nice if for once we would get something good but I doubt that Shonda will give them a baby. She treats them so horribly as a couple, I’d be shocked if we got a wedding at all.
Exactly. In the original cast Alex was always treates like the red-head stepchild, only getting crumbs, and now Jo shares his lot. It wore me out and I didn’t find it in me to watch this season after I understood from the first recap that their big “important” storyline about abuse wasn’t going to happen. Non-writing for a couple is an art at this point, unfortunately not one that I appreciate.
When has Shonda ever been good to us Jolex fans that she would give them a baby now? I can’t even hope for anything good anymore because my ship has been ignored for almost 3 years straight. Other couples get screentime and storylines, we have to be okay with them interacting once every 8th episode because God forbid that we see less of Alex’s friendships. He will never settle down or have a family if the writers ignore his relationship but I guess it’s funnier to keep the people guessing if he and Meredith will become a thing? When we all have seen 13 seasons of this show and know that they have a sibling relationship and that even Shonda and the actors have said so?
I wish we would get something like that for once too considering that after Japril (and Webber/Catherine and Ben/Bailey but fans usually don’t care much about them) Jolex are the couple that’s been there the longest. But they get such crappy treatment they don’t even get scenes together let alone a baby.
And yet we have petty haters who feel the need to write that it would be a luxury to write Camilla’s pregnancy in LOL.
I wish they’d write it in. It’s a horrible timing and the writers can’t even do a DV storyline justice so I doubt a baby would make matters better, but at least it would be something to look forward to. And Lord knows we Jolex fans need that considering how much the writers have been ignoring them. But I also don’t see how that would work since Alex and Jo do still love each other a lot but IMO won’t have sex again anytime soon. I doubt that they’ll just get back together like that. Only if the writers think they can’t be bothered to keep them apart longer and actually give their break up some screentime.
Alex and Jo haven’t been intimate in quite some time, so it would be a stretch to write it in unless they suddenly sleep together despite their estrangement (or if she decides to sleep with someone else.) I don’t want to say what Shonda should or should not do, but it would be a stretch to say she’s been pregnant without knowing it since the last time Alex and her were intimate was last season, so if they do choose to go there, she’ll have to be on good enough terms with somebody to do that with them.