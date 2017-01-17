Grey's Anatomy's Camilla Luddington Is Pregnant, But Is Jo? (No, Although... )

A positive pregnancy test would be a fitting bookend to Jo’s tumultuous year, but will Grey’s Anatomy go there? It’s a timely question, seeing as how Camilla Luddington is expecting her first child this spring.

“As of right now they are definitely hiding it,” the actress tells TVLine with a laugh. “The struggle has just started.”

Luddington, however, is quick to point out that there’s still plenty of time for Shonda Rhimes & Co. to change their minds. “We have a lot more episodes to go this season,” she notes, “and these things can get sprung on us at a table read, so I really can’t say for sure if it will stay that way.”

Speaking of Grey’s twists, check this one out: Even though the fall finale ended with Alex seemingly headed for a two-year stint in the pokey, it’s Jo who’s going directly to jail in the Jan. 26 winter premiere. “Jo, Bailey and Arizona go to a prison to help a 16-year-old girl — who’s serving 20-to-life — give birth,” Luddington previews of the show’s delayed return. “There are some funny moments and some scary moments and some really emotional moments. It’s interesting to see how they react in a place that isn’t their usual [hospital] environment.”

The hour also includes some “discussion of Alex,” she teases, although we’ll have to wait until the Feb. 2 episode to “find out his fate.”

What do you think? Should Grey’s Anatomy pull the trigger on a Jo pregnancy now, or wait until things have calmed down a bit for her and Alex? Weigh in below!