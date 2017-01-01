DC Comics Prez Teases New Series in Development — What Could It Be?

Another DC Comics property may soon be adapted for a TV screen near you.

DC Comics president Geoff Johns took to Twitter not long after ringing in the new year to tease that another DC Comics imprint is in development, and “will be announced soon.”

Though there’s been speculation that The CW is working on a fifth superhero series, there’s no determining whether the TBA property is necessarily destined for the home of Arrow, Supergirl, The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow. Johns’ tweet also mentions other non-CW programs, including Fox’s Gotham and Lucifer, and excludes the likes of The CW’s iZombie and AMC’s Preacher. (In addition to the aforementioned titles, DC produces animated series Teen Titans Go!, Justice League Action, DC Superhero Girls and Young Justice.)

It was first reported back in March that WGN America ordered a pilot based on the graphic novel Scalped, though a series order has not yet followed. Fox is also developing a Black Lightning series with EP Greg Berlanti, while Syfy is hard at work on Superman prequel Krypton.

With little information to go on, we leave it to our savvy TVLine readers to speculate: Which DC Comics properties do you think are most likely to be adapted for TV? Is there any one superhero or vigilante in particular you’d like to see on the small screen? Sound off below.