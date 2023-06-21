TV Ratings: Superman & Lois Grows, Knights Wanes Ahead of Their Finales

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s America’s Got Talent dominated Tuesday in both the demo and in total viewers.
NBC | AGT this Tuesday drew 5.7 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, dropping just a handful of eyeballs week-to-week; read recap. Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge (1.8 mil/0.3) was steady.
THE CW | Superman & Lois (670K/0.1, read recap) inched up to its largest audience in eight episodes, ahead of next week’s season finale. Gotham Knights (290K/0.0, read recap), however, dipped to a new audience low ahead of its series finale.
FOX | Beat Shazam! (1 mil/0.2) and Do Not Forget the Lyrics, or Else! (1 mil/0.2) were both steady.
Want SCOOP on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com, and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line!
The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Steve Harvey is not a judge or lawyer and merely offers an alternative forum of dispute resolution.
Last night’s Superman & Lois was off the charts good!! Amazing what you can do when you don’t throw in a bunch of side story filler.
A very entertaining night on The CW
Broadcast TV is awful this summer. Game show reruns from a year ago. Password? All night AFV and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. Sad. It may cost more but depth of programming and thoughtful scheduling, even if reruns or shows off season (LaBrea, Quantum Leap) is a good thing. The CW at least keeps original even with lamer fare.
Clarifying … CW’s efforts do not include much of its now cancelled fare. I do appreciate Superman & Lois and many others. Some of the cheap reality shows and foreign shows are what I meant by lamer.