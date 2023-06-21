TV Ratings: Superman & Lois Grows, Knights Wanes Ahead of Their Finales

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s America’s Got Talent dominated Tuesday in both the demo and in total viewers.

NBC | AGT this Tuesday drew 5.7 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, dropping just a handful of eyeballs week-to-week; read recap. Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge (1.8 mil/0.3) was steady.

THE CW | Superman & Lois (670K/0.1, read recap) inched up to its largest audience in eight episodes, ahead of next week’s season finale. Gotham Knights (290K/0.0, read recap), however, dipped to a new audience low ahead of its series finale.

The Final Broadcast Shows Waiting on Renewal View List

FOX | Beat Shazam! (1 mil/0.2) and Do Not Forget the Lyrics, or Else! (1 mil/0.2) were both steady.

Want SCOOP on any of the above shows ? Email InsideLine@tvline.com, and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line!