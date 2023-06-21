AGT Sets New Record With ‘Hypnotic’ Golden Buzzer Winner — Watch

After consulting with Google Translate, I have a message for this week’s Golden Buzzer recipients: Félicitations!

The fourth week of America’s Got Talent Season 18 auditions introduced viewers to Murmuration, a 65-member dance troupe from France that left the judges mesmerized with its incredibly precise movements — especially for a group of its size, easily the largest ever to appear on the AGT stage. Never mind the fact that the dancers did the entire routine blindfolded.

As the show’s extremely unofficial fifth judge, I have to add that this was truly something to behold. It was beautiful, impressive and trippy all at the same time — a constantly moving tapestry of human limbs. Like, did that even happen or did we all just take the same drugs tonight?

Heidi Klum praised how “amazingly in sync” the group was, with Sofia Vergara drawing comparisons to the last season’s winners The Mayyas. Meanwhile, Howie Mandel — still in a trance from the “hypnotic” performance — danced his way over to the Golden Buzzer and made Murmuration the happiest act of the night.

Murmuration joins a short list of acts to have received a Golden Buzzer this season: the Mzansi Youth Choir was the first act to bask in that sweet golden glow, followed by singer and pianist Putri Ariani, then Chioma and the Atlanta Drum Academy.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch Murmuration in action, then drop a comment with your favorite act of the night below.