Gotham Knights Fails to Find New Home After CW Cancellation — Read Showrunners’ Statement

Sorry to be the bearer of bat news, but despite considerable behind-the-scenes efforts, The CW’s Gotham Knights is officially dead in the water.

“Since many of you have been asking about the possibility of Gotham Knights finding a new home, we wanted to let you know that, over the last few months, our producing partners at Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Discovery had been working extremely hard to get the show picked up or possibly even moved to a new network,” showrunners James Stoteraux and Chad Fiveash wrote Wednesday on social media. “There is a great deal of love and support for GK at the studio, and at The CW as well. Unfortunately, despite all their efforts, The CW wasn’t able to renew the show, and the studio wasn’t able to find a new home for it.”

The showrunners went on to assure fans that “it wasn’t for a lack of trying or a lack of enthusiasm. Even in a time of severe belt-tightening, the studio spent money and resources in the hope of continuing the show. And though they ultimately weren’t successful, their efforts deserve our gratitude.”

They continued: “We would all love nothing more than to keep telling this story. After all, this is a show based on looking for hope when hope seems lost. But as the showrunners, the two of us feel like we owe it to the fans to be realistic about the chances of the show continuing. At this point it’s virtually impossible. There’s a million mind-numbing production logistics working against us at this point, and resurrecting the show would be extremely cost prohibitive. Trust us, the executives truly do love the show, and hear your dedication to it, but they unfortunately can’t make the numbers work. Just speaking from our hearts, we can’t in good conscience let a community that we love and care about expend resources without being totally honest about the realities.” (Click here to read their full statement.)

News of Gotham Knights‘ cancellation broke on June 12, the same day that The CW opted to renew Superman & Lois and All American: Homecoming. Walker and All American had already received early renewals, while Walker: Independence and The Winchesters were both previously canceled.

Season-to-date, Gotham Knights is averaging 719,000 total viewers and a 0.1 demo rating (with Live+7 playback). Out of the 14 dramas that The CW has aired this TV season, it ranks No. 8 in total audience and is in a nine-way tie for third (or, last) in the demo.

The season — now series — finale of Gotham Knights airs Tuesday, June 27 at 9/8c. What are your hopes for the show’s untimely end? Drop ’em in a comment below.