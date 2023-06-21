Superman & Lois Reveals Lex Luthor’s Master Plan Ahead of Season Finale

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Lex marked the spot on Tuesday’s Superman & Lois, as the Man of Steel’s most iconic adversary (now played by The Walking Dead‘s Michael Cudlitz) finally touched down in Smallville.
But this isn’t your father’s, or even your grandfather’s, Lex Luthor. He’s still a bald billionaire — arguably the character’s two key requirements — but his slick, well-groomed facade has been replaced by the kind of gruff, bearded nightmare you’d never want to encounter in a dark alley. Think less Succession and more Sons of Anarchy.
His first pit stop? Why, none other than the Kent Farm, where he informed Lois Lane that her days as a reporter are officially over. And considering it was her inaccurate story that put Lex away for 17 years, costing him his relationship with his daughter, can you really blame him for forcing her into early retirement? To quote Betty Rizzo, there are worse things he could do.
Then again, convincing Lois to drop her pen isn’t the only scheme Lex is cooking up. Tuesday’s episode, the last one before next week’s season finale, ended with Lex coming face to face with a ravenous Bizarro. And the only thing he craves more than rats… is revenge.
Elsewhere this week…
* Remember when Jordan was the responsible son? That pretty much went out the window this week when he defied his parents’ orders and helped Superman stop a tornado, an act of heroism he celebrated by — wait for it — posing for photos and videos with the locals whose lives he saved. As if those stupid goggles would stop anyone from figuring out who he is. Yes, I realize that Clark’s “disguise” (aka a pair of glasses and nothing more) is also pretty flimsy, but he’s not the one on trial right now.
* Speaking of secret identity crises, Jonathan started receiving special treatment at the firehouse now that Kyle knows his dad is Superman. Nothing really came of it, but the show has to give Jonathan and Kyle something to do, right? (Side note: As bummed as I am that seven series regulars are departing ahead of next season, it’s snoozy storylines like this that make you wonder, “Why were there so many regulars in the first place?”)
OK, let’s talk this over: What did you think of Lex’s long-awaited arrival? What are your theories (we know you’ve got ’em!) about how next week’s finale will unfold, and how they’re going to write out more than half the cast? Drop a comment with your thoughts on Season 3’s penultimate episode below.
I’m really thinking a move to metropolis is in order for the Kent’s after this week’s visit by Lex & as a measure to protect Jordan’s secret. I really think that it’s the only good way that they can get away with writing out all of those series regulars.
Yes, the Kents might make a move back to the big city. Maybe the Kents will reveal their plans next week in the finale. If not, we’ll find out what the Kents are doing in season four.
Depends, is filming in a city more expensive than a small town? Cause this show is probably gonna have to figure out how to do more with less $
Not really. Superman & Lois is shot in Vancouver just like Smallville and most Arrowverse shows.
I agree that the move to Metropolis is necessary in order to write out 7 series regulars, but how are they going to do it with a reduced budget?
They don’t necessarily have to move to Metropolis. For example, Chrissy, John Henry Irons. And Natalie didn’t appear in this episode. What could happen is that all the side characters only appear in a handful of episodes next season instead of the majority. I can see Sam Lane getting killed by Lex. John Henry Irons and his daughter moving to Metropolis to be closer to his sister and popping in one in a while to help Superman. And less focus on the Cushings and Chrissy, but they would appear once in a while. I don’t think they would move the show to Metropolis and create an entirely new set design with less budget. They would reuse the Smallville set that they already have.
That was a scary, run the other way Lex Luther. No more goofy or manic wannabe baddy. Already is one of the most intimidating big bads in the arrowverse.
Oh my goodness, THAT was an excellent episode. BRAVO!!
Doesn’t a reveal of a master plan involve revealing the plan? Just meeting up with Bizarro doesn’t feel like the plan, just the collaborator
It takes a lot to have a truly original spin on Lex but this episode did it. I’m glad the show can explore him further next season.
Clark should find some Blue Kryptonite and use it on Jordan to keep him from using this powers as a way to punish him for disobeying him.
Maybe we wouldn’t be here if Clark hadn’t lied to them for 16 years… Or if they’d had a decent mother to rely on.
I can’t help but wonder if the 4th season renewal came at too high a price as we will be losing seven great actors who helped make the show special & unique which has greatly contributed to the show’s surprise success. I will be watching season 4 just to see what they do, but the renewal feels like an empty victory as it will likely impact the quality of the show & get it cancelled. I hope this is not the case as I believe the show can go on for 6 more seasons at least, which I hope it does. Anyway, another great episode.
Things will hopefully pick back up once the strikes are over. I’m okay with short ep counts because too much filler if more eps were to be added can take away some momentum in an ongoing arc.
If they can make a tight fast paced season with the quality of the first three seasons, I will be fine with the short episode count as long as the story is awesome. Hopely. season 4 won’t be the end.
And the only thing he craves more than rats… is revenge.
Revenge on who?, his mission was to stop ally allston and that has been done so what are you referring to?
Luther might be able to reprogram Bizzaro to do his bidding. And from the looks of it, he is rabid.
Seeing this iteration of Lex I’m excited for a tighter season 4 with a reduced cast and episode count. Really hoping they can work something out to have the actors who play John Henry and Nat appear, though I fear budget constraints may hamper the steel family suits usage.
I too, am afraid, the reduced budget will affect the quality of the show. However, I still look forward to seeing what they do with the show. Hopefully, next season will be just as awesome as the first three season, even though it will have a reduced budget.
So Lex’s master plan is making Lois retire from reporting?
You know that there’s more to it with Lex. We’ll just have to wait & see.
Lex had a childhood disease that left him totally hairless. Now he’s shaved his head and has a beard. Have your writers start with the very beginning and get the facts right.
There have been different versions of Lex Luthor in the comic books. Fun fact, in the earliest versions of Luthor, he had a full head of red hair.