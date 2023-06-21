Superman & Lois Reveals Lex Luthor’s Master Plan Ahead of Season Finale

Lex marked the spot on Tuesday’s Superman & Lois, as the Man of Steel’s most iconic adversary (now played by The Walking Dead‘s Michael Cudlitz) finally touched down in Smallville.

But this isn’t your father’s, or even your grandfather’s, Lex Luthor. He’s still a bald billionaire — arguably the character’s two key requirements — but his slick, well-groomed facade has been replaced by the kind of gruff, bearded nightmare you’d never want to encounter in a dark alley. Think less Succession and more Sons of Anarchy.

His first pit stop? Why, none other than the Kent Farm, where he informed Lois Lane that her days as a reporter are officially over. And considering it was her inaccurate story that put Lex away for 17 years, costing him his relationship with his daughter, can you really blame him for forcing her into early retirement? To quote Betty Rizzo, there are worse things he could do.

Then again, convincing Lois to drop her pen isn’t the only scheme Lex is cooking up. Tuesday’s episode, the last one before next week’s season finale, ended with Lex coming face to face with a ravenous Bizarro. And the only thing he craves more than rats… is revenge.

Elsewhere this week…

* Remember when Jordan was the responsible son? That pretty much went out the window this week when he defied his parents’ orders and helped Superman stop a tornado, an act of heroism he celebrated by — wait for it — posing for photos and videos with the locals whose lives he saved. As if those stupid goggles would stop anyone from figuring out who he is. Yes, I realize that Clark’s “disguise” (aka a pair of glasses and nothing more) is also pretty flimsy, but he’s not the one on trial right now.

* Speaking of secret identity crises, Jonathan started receiving special treatment at the firehouse now that Kyle knows his dad is Superman. Nothing really came of it, but the show has to give Jonathan and Kyle something to do, right? (Side note: As bummed as I am that seven series regulars are departing ahead of next season, it’s snoozy storylines like this that make you wonder, “Why were there so many regulars in the first place?”)

OK, let’s talk this over: What did you think of Lex’s long-awaited arrival? What are your theories (we know you’ve got ’em!) about how next week’s finale will unfold, and how they’re going to write out more than half the cast? Drop a comment with your thoughts on Season 3’s penultimate episode below.