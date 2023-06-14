The Men of Outlander Do Their Best Sam Heughan Impression, Plus More Goodies to Prep You For the Season 7 Premiere — Watch

Look alive, Sassenachs!

Season 7 of Starz’s Outlander gets underway Friday (8/7c), and poor Claire’s situation hasn’t improved much since the last time we saw her. She stands accused of murdering Malva Christie. She’s been rounded up by a bunch of vigilantes and carted off for trial. Even worse, she’s been separated from the one person who might be able to rescue her: James Alexander Macolm MacKenzie Knight in Plaid Armor Fraser.

“It’s never an easy ride for the Frasers, is it?” Caitriona Balfe tells TVLine, chuckling, in the interview above.

Her co-star, Sam Heughan, agrees. “It’s not, no. But if they’re together, they’re going to be OK. But we do start the season when they’re apart. And Claire’s salvation, actually comes from a different form. It may not just be Jamie that saves her.” (Those who’ve read the books, keep mum!)

The Season 7 goodies don’t stop there. We also chatted with Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin about Brianna and Roger’s upcoming adventures; met new cast additions Joey Phillips and Izzy Meikle-Small, who play Quakers Denzell and Rachel Hunter; and nearly jumped up and down in glee when David Berry suggested that he, John Bell and Charles Vandervaart — who plays Jamie’s grown son, William — give the camera their best Sam Heughan impression.

As previously reported, Season 7 will be split into two parts, with the second half debuting sometime in 2024, and it won’t include one of Book 7’s raciest scenes. But let’s not worry about that now, given that the premiere is so close! So press PLAY on the video at the top of the post, then hit the comments with your predictions for the coming season.