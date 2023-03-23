Outlander Gets Premiere Date for Season 7, to Be Split Into Two Parts

Starz is making sure you won’t be suffering through a Droughtlander for years to come. Cable TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

Season 7 of Outlander will premiere Friday, June 16 at 8/7c, TVLine has learned, and will be split into two parts, with the second part debuting in 2024. (New episodes will also be available each Friday at midnight ET on the Starz app and via streaming and on-demand.) Season 7 will consist of 16 episodes in total, with two halves of eight episodes each. Starz also released a number of new first-look images, including the photo of Sam Heughan’s Jamie Fraser above.

In January, Starz announced that the upcoming eighth season of Outlander will be its last, but the story won’t end there: The network has also ordered a spinoff, Outlander: Blood of My Blood, centered on Jamie’s parents.

Season 7 will feature the recast of a popular character: Kristin Atherton (Doctors, Waterloo Road) will take over as Jamie’s sister, Jenny Murray, a role played in Seasons 1 through 3 by Laura Donnelly (The Nevers). The season, which showrunner Matthew B. Roberts has said will “revisit some of our favorite characters in different times and places,” also will feature the return of Graham McTavish (who plays Dougal MacKenzie), Nell Hudson (Laoghaire Fraser), Steven Cree (the elder Ian Murray), Lotte Verbeek (Geillis Duncan), Andrew Whipp (Brian Fraser) and Layla Burns (Joan MacKimmmie). In addition, Charles Vandervaart (Lost in Space) will join the cast as William Ransom, Jamie’s grown son.

Check out more first-look photos below, and let us know in the comments: What are you hoping to see in Season 7?