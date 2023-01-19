Outlander to End With Season 8, Starz Greenlights Blood of My Blood Prequel

Sing me a song of a lass that’s soon gone: Starz has renewed Outlander for Season 8, which will be the time-travel drama’s final season, the network announced Thursday.

Outlander Season 8 will consist of 10 episodes.

In addition, Starz has ordered to series Outlander: Blood of My Blood, a prequel centered on the love story of Jamie Fraser’s parents, Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser. The network confirmed Blood of My Blood was in development in August.

Outlander showrunner Matthew B. Roberts will serve as showrunner and executive producer on the spinoff. Season 1 will consist of 10 episodes. Maril Davis and Ronald D. Moore also will be EPs, and Outlander author Diana Gabaldon will be a consulting producer.

“Outlander: Blood of My Blood is, at its heart, a love story. It will explore what lengths a person will go to find love in a time when love is considered a luxury, and when marriages are made strategically, often for political or financial gain,” Roberts said via statement. “The title is a nod to Jamie Fraser’s marriage vow to Claire and there will be several names and faces that Outlander fans will know and recognize. Jamie and Claire’s TV story may be coming to an end with Season 8, but Diana is continuing on with their literary journey in her wonderful book series and is working diligently on Book 10. With Jamie and Claire, and now Brian and Ellen, there is still so much more to come in the Outlander universe, and we cannot wait to continue sharing these stories with our dedicated fans.”

Outlander‘s upcoming Season 7 — to be clear, the season before the final season — will consist of 16 episodes and will premiere in Summer 2023. (Go here to watch a trailer.) It will feature the debut of Kristin Atherton (Doctors, Waterloo Road) as Jamie’s sister, Jenny Murray, a role played in Seasons 1 through 3 by Laura Donnelly (The Nevers).

The season, which showrunner Matthew B. Roberts has said will “revisit some of our favorite characters in different times and places,” also will feature the return of Graham McTavish (who plays Dougal MacKenzie), Nell Hudson (Laoghaire Fraser), Steven Cree (the elder Ian Murray), Lotte Verbeek (Geillis Duncan), Andrew Whipp (Brian Fraser) and Layla Burns (Joan MacKimmmie).

In addition, Charles Vandervaart (Lost in Space) will join the cast as William Ransom, Jamie’s grown son.

