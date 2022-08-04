Outlander Prequel Blood of My Blood, Centered on Jamie's Parents, Officially in Development at Starz

The Outlander franchise is officially expanding at Starz. Cable TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

The cable network announced Thursday that it has put into development Outlander: Blood of My Blood, a prequel centered on the love story of Jamie Fraser’s parents, Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser. (The spinoff was initially reported to be in the works in February, but this is the first time its been confirmed by Starz.)

“Outlander is a riveting show that from season to season has captured the hearts of its fans around the world,” Starz’s President of Original Programming Kathryn Busby said in statement. “We are excited to peel back the layers of this vibrant world to bring our audience the origin of where it all began. Matthew, Maril and Ronald will continue to bring their excellent vision and creativity to this new iteration, and we can’t wait to see what happens next.”

Outlander showrunner Matthew B. Roberts will serve as writer and executive producer. Maril Davis and Ronald D. Moore will also serve as EPs, while Outlander author Diana Gabaldon will serve as a consulting producer.

The mothership, meanwhile, is currently in production on Season 7. As previously reported, Charles Vandervaart (Lost in Space) has joined the ensemble as the grown-up version of Jamie’s son William Ransom, while Izzy Meikle-Small and Joey Phillips have been cast as Rachel and Dr. Denzell Hunter, respectively. A premiere date has not yet been revealed.

Are you intrigued by the prospect of an Outlander prequel series?