TVLine Items: Outlander Prequel Series, Good Trouble Recast and More

The world of Outlander is expanding: Starz is developing a prequel series, written and executive-produced by showrunner Matthew B. Roberts, our sister site Variety reports.

No details are currently available about the plot or which characters will be featured in the project. But may we suggest a certain Lord as its star?

The news comes ahead of Outlander‘s Season 6 premiere on Sunday, March 6 at 9/8c.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Good Trouble has tapped Yasmine Aker (FBI) to take over the recurring role of Malika’s love interest Angelica in Season 4, our sister site Deadline reports. The character was previously portrayed by Odelya Halevi, who is now a series regular on the Law & Order revival.

* Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias (Mr. Iglesias) and Ryan McPartlin (Chuck) have joined Demi Lovato’s NBC comedy pilot Hungry, per Deadline.

* HBO Max and CBC have renewed the comedy Sort Of for Season 2.

* AMC has released a trailer for the drama 61st Street, starring Courtney B. Vance (The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story) and premiering Sunday, April 10 at 10 pm on AMC, with the first two episodes streaming on AMC+ and ALLBLK:

* HBO Max released a trailer for the two-part documentary Gaming Wall Street, narrated by Kieran Culkin (Succession) and premiering Thursday, March 3. The program explores “the historic 2021 short squeeze of GameStop, and how a group of armchair investors and online vigilantes ultimately helped expose the dark underbelly of Wall Street.”

