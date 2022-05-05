Outlander Casts Lost in Space Actor as William Ransom, Jamie's Adult Son

Outlander fans, meet the grown-up version of William Ransom, the ninth Earl of Ellesmere and James Alexander Macolm MacKenzie Fraser’s secret son. Cable TV Premieres, Renewals, Cancellations

Charles Vandervaart (Lost in Space) has joined the cast of the Starz historical drama, TVLine has learned. He will play the adult version of the child Jamie fathered in Season 3 with Geneva Dunsany. As viewers will recall, Lord John agreed to raise William, who became his stepfather, as his own after Geneva’s death.

William appeared as a young boy in Season 4, when Lord John brought his son to visit Jamie and Claire at their newly established homestead.

When William arrives in Wilmington in the upcoming Season 7, he’ll do so as a British soldier who wants to help put down the fomenting American revolution. He will have no clue that Jamie is his biological father. “On the surface,” per the official character description, William Ranson is a courteous aristocrat, but simmering under the surface is a Highlander’s fire.”

“We are happy to welcome Charles to the Fraser family for season seven of Outlander, joining the cast with the other talented actors that bring our stories to life,” Matthew B. Roberts, showrunner, writer and executive producer, said via statement. “Scotland will again be our production home as the Frasers and MacKenzies try to make a home against the backdrop of the Revolutionary War. This season promises more adventure, time travel and emotional peril than any season before.”

EP Maril Davis added in a separate statement, “The character of William Ransom is a wonderful role, and one fans have been eager to see. Finding someone with the talent and physicality to play Jamie’s son was a daunting task, but Charles’ charisma was evident during the audition process and we are excited to see what he will bring to William’s multi-layered journey.”

In addition to playing Lost in Space‘s Liam, Vandervaart’s other TV roles include Holly Hobbie, October Faction, PAW Patrol and CBC’s Murdoch Mysteries.

