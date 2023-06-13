Outlander: Here’s Why You Won’t See One of the Franchise’s Most Risqué Scenes Ever in Season 7

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
If you’re an Outlander novels fan looking forward to Jamie and Claire holding a — how shall we say this? — private garden party in the show’s upcoming season, we’ve got some disappointing news.
The subject at hand: a steamy scene that Diana Gabaldon’s readers have been fanning themselves over ever since An Echo in the Bone — aka Book 7 in the Outlander novel series — was released in 2009. The interlude finds Mr. and Mrs. Fraser suddenly enjoying some unexpected privacy in a secluded, walled garden. [Warning: As family-friendly-as-we-can-make-them descriptions of marital relations ahead.]
Claire wants to have sex with her husband, who is verra interested, yet not quite… ready. When she reaches for him, offering to help things along, he gently suggests that she keep her hands to herself, instead. So she does, then pauses to ask that he do the same. Jamie is flabbergasted.
“I couldna do that! In front of you?” Big Red says in the novel. Claire replies, “If I can do it in front of you, you can certainly return the favor.” Under the threat of the fun stopping abruptly, he eventually complies. If you’ve ever watched the show, you can probably infer how things progress from there.
Thing is, executive producer Maril Davis recently told TVLine, the series didn’t shoot the Frasers’ romp among the roses for Season 7, which premieres Friday (Starz, 8/7c) — and when we asked if maybe it would be part of the following/final season, Davis said, “Probably not.”
Allow her to explain. “Some of it was a location thing. You know, in the book, it’s a little — and I love the books — but it was hard to imagine that scene being pulled off,” she said. “And if you see our sets for [setting redacted because it’s a spoiler]… it’s just not a possibility. That wasn’t happening.”
But take heart: Davis also previewed a Season 7 full of goodies from Books 6 through 8, courtesy of the fact that the show’s writers didn’t know Outlander would have an eighth season until halfway through shooting Season 7. “Thinking this could be our last season, we had tried to smush as much stuff in as possible,” she said. “I’m actually pretty impressed with the writers, because it feels seamless this season.”
Are you planning to watch Outlander‘s seventh season? Hit the comments and let us know!
Absolutely watch Season 7. DVR is set but I’ll be watching live. A Gilmore Girls reference that Kim Roots will appreciate. I apply the Sookie St James method of Outlander viewing (Also known as tasting the soup three times) “The first taste acclimates the palate, the second establishes the foundation, and the third is to make a decision.” For me, the first is I’m excited it’s back and I may miss things, the second viewing is to catch anything I may have missed, and the third is simple pure pleasure and does anyone really need a reason to watch again?
Yes
I’ll give it a go. I struggled with last season, it sat for many a month before I made myself finish it. If the finale hadn’t been so exciting I’d be out, tbh.
I also quit the books after like five, I think? They just weren’t grabbing me enough to justify the page count (I have a long tbr, so I must be merciless) and unlikable characters. So I’m not familiar with this scene. But I often found Gabaldon’s writing self-indulgent and overly horny; I was on the edge of skimming “steamy” scenes in Outlander the way I do in many other fiction books even before I stopped reading altogether.
I can’t say I like the show MUCH better, despite the characters being more likeable, b/c (besides other issues) on the show steamy scenes have devolved into unintentionally hilarious (whenever the actors have to grit out the dirty talk you can feel them about to bust up laughing) or repetitive with the rare, emotional exception. I’m glad to hear they’ll be cutting this. Frankly, after a few years I don’t really care to see couples’ coupely fun time “just ’cause”. It’s fine to shut the door at a certain point.
I cannot wait to see season 7 if Outlander. I am devastated that season eight will be the end. During the pandemic I became hooked on Outlander. I watch seasons one through five 6 times ! Season six was disappointing. I only watch the twice. I’m hoping that season seven has the old Outlander sense of love and devotion. I love Claire and Jamie and I just want to be wrapped up in interesting storylines and Jamie as the ideal male.
I can’t wait!!
Yes! I’ll be watching all of Season 7. I’m sorry to hear it is going to be broken up and part 2 won’t be offered until 2024. I’d be much happier viewer if Season 7 would continue as 1 running season.