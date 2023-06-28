Stranger Things’ Final Season Enlists Cloverfield Lane, Prey Director

Dan Trachtenberg, a director who has helmed sci-fi fare like 10 Cloverfield Lane and the Predator prequel Prey, has been tapped to direct an episode of Stranger Things’ fifth and final season, Netflix announced Wednesday.

Trachtenberg’s TV credits include pilots for Prime Video’s The Boys and Peacock’s The Lost Symbol, in addition to the Season 3 Black Mirror episode “Playtest.”

While exciting news continues to roll in regarding the final romp in Hawkins, Ind., the season has been officially delayed, which is unfortunate news for fans who have been waiting patiently since Season 4 finished airing in July 2022. Co-creators and co-showrunners Matt and Ross Duffer, known as the Duffer Brothers, announced on Twitter that production on Season 5 has been shut down due to the Hollywood writers’ strike.

Stranger Things‘ Most Heartbreaking Deaths of All Time, Ranked View List

“Writing does not stop when filming begins,” the brothers wrote. “While we’re excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike. We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work. Until then — over and out.”

In November, the Duffer Brothers shared a teaser as part of the annual Stranger Things Day celebration, announcing the Season 5 premiere episode title, “Chapter One: The Crawl.” In addition, Linda Hamilton (The Terminator, Resident Alien) was announced to be joining the cast in a yet to be revealed role, while a Stranger Things animated spinoff was given a green light by the streamer.

Looking forward to what Trachtenberg can bring to the series? Shout your excitement in the comments below.