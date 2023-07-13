SAG-AFTRA Officially Goes on Strike After Negotiations End With No Deal

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
It’s official: SAG-AFTRA is going on strike, beginning Thursday at midnight PT, after contract talks with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers ended without a new deal.
The strike action was confirmed during a press conference Thursday. Watch SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher’s impassioned speech here.
Contract negotiations between SAG-AFTRA — the labor union representing more than 160,000 performers — and the AMPTP began in early June, with SAG-AFTRA’s most recent contract set to expire on June 30. When that date arrived, though, both sides agreed to extend their negotiations for just under two weeks, paving the way for a strike to begin at midnight PT on Wednesday, July 12, if a new deal was not reached.
Among the key issues on the table, according to our sister publication Variety, are “streaming residuals, artificial intelligence, and pension and health contributions.” In June, more than 1,000 actors — including A-list names like Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence — signed a letter to SAG-AFTRA, urging their union to secure a “transformative” deal with studios and streamers and confirming their intention to strike if the deal wasn’t made.
This will mark the first time since 1960 that Hollywood’s actors and writers have been on strike simultaneously. The Writers Guild of America has been on strike since May 2, following months of unsuccessful negotiations with the AMPTP. With both unions now walking off the job at the same time, summertime industry events like San Diego Comic-Con and the Television Critics Association press tour have been upended, as has the 2023 fall TV season.
How will this affect the daytime talk shows like The View or Kelly & Mark that stayed in production despite the writers strike? Will they be going dark now?9
It’s my understanding that any SAG member will immediately strike. So, yes, it means those shows will shut down. Although, I don’t believe all hosts of The View are SAG (Whoopie is, but not sure about the others.)
It will also affect game shows hosted by SAG members (Drew Carey, Mayim Bialik, Steve Harvey, etc.)
It might depend what contract they are under. I found this from a Vogue article: “News anchors, soap actors, talk-show hosts, and game-show hosts, who are represented by SAG-AFTRA but under a different contract, will not be affected, either; theirs doesn’t expire until next year.” Now some hosts that are also actors like Whoopie and Mayim may indeed be impacted right away, and I’m not sure about that, but it might not be all hosts even if SAG-AFTRA depending on which contract they are on it seems?
But some will strike anyway in solidarity with the union (e.g. Mayim Bialik not taping the last few weeks of Jeopardy after the writers’ strike began to show solidarity with the writers guild)
Even if Kelly and Mark weren’t in SAG, they really have no one to go on their shows now as SAG-AFTRA members cannot promote their work, so the only people they would have left as guests are Broadway performers (if they aren’t SAG members), news anchors, politicians, political commentators and how-to helpers (those segments were they tell you the best items to buy or how to help your sleep). Unless Gelman is gonna host for an hour, I will assume it goes dark.
The View could probably survive on political guests and hot topic hours until their schedule summer break.
Talk shows (and reality show hosts) are under a separate contract… so they can continue to work.
If there is one thing that past Strikes and COVID has taught me – moderation and conservation with my screen time.
There’s no rush to watch entire seasons / shows when they drop; for the most part, they are going to be there later on.
Plus, investing in dirty cheap DVDs of entire TV seasons means that come November (or later), I will still have older shows like Six Feet Under, Breaking Bad, GoT, and others to sit down and watch.
I’m enjoying this break and now we can get away from all the messages they like to put in these shows and give folks a chance to do something other than stare at a box. Plus as an added bonus for me, now they can experience what its like to be out of a job.
I have so much stuff to watch, so no new stuff doesn’t bother me. Nor does it bother me that the big name actors/writers are not working. What bothers me are the people who need their acting/writing jobs and all the other folks who are out of work because of these strikes. I’m not going to pretend I know who is “right” and who is “wrong”. I just hope both sides can come to the table and negotiate fairly. I’ve seen rumors that AMPTP are waiting out the writers to run out of money and become desperate. I hope that’s just conjecture. Both SAG & WGA on strike at the same time last happened in 1960. This is a sad time for many many workers.
It’s the small people who this is all about. Big actors or writers have back-end points and do not make minimal wage. They can afford rent, food and health insurance. The strikes are about people not being squeezed out. It’s about david Zaslav making 250 million a year and 90% of writers 26k.
“What bothers me are the people who need their acting/writing jobs and all the other folks who are out of work because of these strikes.” That’s exactly who these strikes are for, those people are the ones being screwed over the most, this is the point of unions, everyone working together to make sure the little guy doesn’t get left behind.
Yet those people who are already screwed will get screwed more.
While I wait until 2024 or 25 for new content I’ll be taking out a second mortgage to be able to afford it.
This may be a silly question, but will this affect Broadway at all?
no
Let both organizations rot. Half the stuff they spin out sucks anyway, they’re probably getting more than they’re worth anyway.
Wonder how Ryan Murphy will justify keeping production rolling now? Maybe just use people who aren’t real actors like the Kardashians.