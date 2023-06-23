Comic-Con Crisis Deepens: Netflix, Sony and HBO Join Marvel in Skipping Event

The San Diego Comic-Con pickings are getting slimmer by the day.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Marvel — which has the likes of TV’s Loki Season 2 and the film sequel The Marvels to promote — had decided to skip a showcase this year in the venerable and vast Hall H, but still have “a presence” on the convention floor.

Now comes word, via our sister site Variety, that several other heavy hitters are choosing to forego the mega fan gathering, which is scheduled to be held July 19 to 23 at the San Diego Convention Center.

The San Diego Comic-Con, which took a full or partial knee during the heat of the COVID pandemic, returned to form in 2022. But with the AMPTP showing no signs of resuming talks with the striking Writers Guild, and the Screen Actors Guild possibly also striking as of July 1, several studios are hedging their bets and dialing back their involvement.

TVLine has confirmed that one of the studios joining Marvel in skipping this summer’s Comic-Con in whole or in part is Netflix, which has its live-action One Piece adaptation debuting Aug. 31. HBO, Sony Pictures and Universal Pictures also have decided not to attend, Variety reports.

Per Variety, Warner Bros. (which has Blue Beetle and Aquaman movies to hype) is still planning to hit the Con and its Max streaming service is expected to panel some of its animated fare. Amazon’s Prime Video is still pondering its plan to promote The Wheel of Time Season 2 and the The Boys: Gen V spinoff, while Paramount+ has not yet committed to panels for any Star Trek shows.

As for Ahsoka, Lucasfilm hasn’t brought any major Star Wars properties to San Diego Comic-Con in about a decade, ever since its home-brewed Star Wars Celebration became a thing.