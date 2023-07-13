Watch SAG President Fran Drescher’s Fiery, Instantly Iconic Speech Calling for First Actors’ Strike in 43 Years

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher is mad as hell and she’s not going to take it anymore.
In announcing that SAG-AFTRA had authorized a strike Thursday — “the largest strike authorization vote in our union’s history,” she said — Drescher gave an impassioned, five-minute speech that condemned the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) for being on the wrong side of history.
Read her statement in full below:
“It’s really important that this negotiation be covered because the eyes of the world — particularly, the eyes of labor — are upon us. What happens here is important because what’s happening to us is happening across all fields of labor. By means of when employers make Wall Street and greed their priority, and they forget about the essential contributors that make the machine run.
We have a problem, and we are experiencing that, right at this very moment. This is a very seminal hour for us. I went in in earnest, thinking that we would be able to avert a strike. The gravity of this move is not lost on me, or our negotiating committee, or our board members who have voted unanimously to proceed with a strike. It’s a very serious thing that impacts thousands, if not millions of people, all across this country and around the world. Not only members of this union, but people who work in other industries that service the people who work in this industry.
It came with great sadness that we came to this crossroads, but we had no choice. We are the victims here. We are being victimized by a very greedy entity. I am shocked by the way the people that we have been in business with are treating us. I cannot believe it, quite frankly, how far apart we are on so many things; how they plead poverty, that they’re losing money left and right when giving hundreds of millions of dollars to their CEOs. It is disgusting. Shame on them! They stand on the wrong side of history at this very moment.
We stand in solidarity, in unprecedented unity — our union, and our sister unions. Unions around the world are standing by us, as well as other labor unions. Because at some point, the jig is up. You cannot keep being dwindled and marginalized, and disrespected and dishonored. The entire business model has been changed by streaming, digital, A.I.
This is a moment of history that is a moment of truth. If we don’t stand tall right now, we are all going to be in trouble. We are all going to be in jeopardy of being replaced by machines and big business, who cares more about Wall Street than you and your family. Most Americans don’t have more than $500 in an emergency. This is a very big deal, and it weighed heavy on us, but at some point, you have to say no, we’re not going to take this anymore. You people are crazy! What are you doing? Why are you doing this? Privately, they all say that we’re the center of the wheel — that everybody else tinkers around our artistry — but actions speak louder than words. And there was nothing there. It was insulting! So we came together in strength, and solidarity, and unity, with the largest strike authorization vote in our union’s history, and we made the hard decision that we tell you, as we stand before you today. This is major. This is really serious. And it’s going to impact every single person that is in labor. We are fortunate enough to be in a country right now that is labor friendly — and yet, we were facing opposition that was so labor unfriendly, so tone deaf to what we are saying.
You cannot change the business model as much as it has changed, and not expect the contract to change, too. We’re not going to keep doing incremental changes on a contract that no longer honors what is happening right now, with this business model that was foisted upon us. What are we doing? Moving around furniture on the Titanic? It’s crazy. So the jig is up, AMPTP! We stand tall. You have to wake up and smell the coffee. We are labor and we stand tall, and we demand respect, and to be honored for our contribution. You share the wealth because you cannot exist without us.”
The strike will commence Thursday at midnight PT. For additional information, go here.
Well said.
Good for you!! Stand with the writers’!!l The studios are all about money in their pockets. I hope that they will finally realize there is no industry without the creative writers and Actors, and teams of many who work on TV shows and movies.
Tell ’em!!!!
Woo-hoo!
Disney only spent 72 billion to buy Fox. They can’t give their workers a livable wage! Won’t anyone think of the big guy! *sarcasm for those who can’t tell*
Maybe you have to hear it rather than read it to understand why people are applauding this speech. It is a bit of a ramble there at the end.
However she is right and I support the writers and actors in their efforts. I was going to go to the Cinema this weekend but i have decided not to to show my solidarity. Not a penny of my money for the moment will be going to these greedy producers and studios.
Wait…what? ARE you showing your solidarity by not going to the cinema or are you NOT showing solidarity? If you don’t go, that shows solidarity..if you do go, then that shows a lack of solidarity. Sorry, the comment is kind of confusing but I hope it’s the former. It’s the least those of us who aren’t in the entertainment industry can do to show our support. My Dad was a lifelong, proud labor union worker who walked many picket lines so I am throwing my complete support behind the strike. ✊
I am not going. Obviously i am bad at writing. To clarify i support those on strike. I will not be giving producers/studios any of my money until they pay writers and actors what they deserve. My Netflix and Disney+ subscriptions are cancelled.
Terrific points by Fran
They won’t going to work without the writers anyway.
*weren’t
This isn’t entirely true. While picketing did cause some productions to cause down – i.e. Marvel’s Wonder Man – other certain shows/movies have been filming or were planning to film with completed scripts. For example, AHS was still filming its latest season despite being the target of some picketing and Andor was finishing season 2 having already been written. Lord of Ring: Rings of Power is another one that filmed with completed scripts during the writer’s strike, and it apparently finished filming ahead of this strike. Several movies were filming like Beetlejuice 2, Paddington in Peru, Gladiator 2, Wicked and Deadpool 3 are seemingly at some point in production where they have to shut down, again the scripts were done so they were still filming (in the case of Deadpool, Ryan Reynolds was having to refrain from ad-libbing from the script as he had in the past, but because the character is usually masked, it’s also something where they might go in and change some line readings in post-production after the strike ends).
I remember the last writers’ strike David E Kelly wrote 6 episodes of Boston Legal in a weekend. They then filmed them all rather quickly without any edits. I’m thankful for that because otherwise Boston Legal wouldn’t have made it to 100 episodes. {Stupid ABC}
All the money these people make and she’s calling others greedy! I think the people who up until now enjoyed their work should go on strike and quit watching tv and going to the movies and cancel all their subscriptions for Netflix, Paramount, Disney and etc. Read a book people, think of all the money you will save!
They are all a putz.
Most actors don’t make much money. If you want to talk about greedy, rich people, look no further than Bog Iger and David Zaslav. AMPTP is quoted on Deadline saying they want writers losing their homes and starving until they have to beg to work for pennies. While the companies posted 20 billiion in profits and these 8 CEOs were paid, collective, 800 million. And they want to pay actors a one-day fee to be scanned and used as virtual extras forever, using their voice and likeness. But, please, do what you said. Cancel everything. Maybe, if the stocks tank, all these CEOs will be fired. And they’ll get paid 30 to a 100 million in severance pay for their trouble. These are the real greedy people the strike is against. The people making hundreds of millions while raising subscription fees and pulling out content for cosumers.
You do realize most actors don’t make millions, right? Not only do the vast majority of actors represented by SAG-AFTRA not make that kind of money but their points of contention go beyond a simple paycheck. The entire industry has changed drastically in recent times and they want (and deserve) contracts that acknowledge those changes instead of letting studio bigwigs reap all the rewards for others’ hard work.
I have to disagree with you about this. That money is being made. It’s coming in to the companies these actors work for. If a fair share of it isn’t distributed to the actors/writers, then that means even more money goes into the pockets of these huge companies and their Wall Street shareholders. It’s not greedy to want your fair share. it is greedy to not want to give others theirs.
It is a very small percentage of actors who earn the big salaries. This strike is not for the Robert Downey Jrs of the industry. It’s for all the actors in smaller roles who barely make enough to get by or who don’t even make enough to get by.
Tell me you don’t have a real idea how much the average actor makes without telling me so…this statement is so myopic and demonstrates a complete lack of understanding of how little ‘day workers’ make and how they want to use AI to eliminate them after one day…that’s right, they want to hire an actor for one day, capture their image, and then use it for free forever with AI…seems fair and balanced right? The networks/production companies get ‘actors’ on their screen…the actors don’t get paid.
Sounds awfully familiar, like in the 80s when people had to sue to get rights when their songs were sampled…AI just wants to make it poissible to ‘sample’ people.
It sucks at it but still
And even if AI sucks at certain things right now, it’s better for the guilds to take care of these things in contracts now because that won’t always be the case.Nip the issues in the bud!
The Titanic line alone makes this an epic speech!
Fran Drescher has proved herself to be an eloquent, articulate speaker, and really? This is the best photo from the press conference you could come up with? Again, women in power are shown as over-emotional harpies. Especially when Bob Eger is shown on the same day as a gentle persuader. It’s ridiculous. What Fran is saying here is important and precise. She demands respect and we need to give it to her.
Hell yes, Fran Drescher!
I stand with the writers and actors against the greedy studios and out of touch corporate pigs at the trough like Zaslav and Iger. I’ll just go old school and watch some old DVDs until they receive a fair deal. It’s better than paying exorbitant streaming fees for the little content they provided pre-strike.
GO FRAN!
Hopefully the studios hold there ground and for the majority that this affects can realize they’re not starving but they are now.
Now if only this message could be effectively applied to every where that there is greed. *sigh*
In the end, these are people earning significantly more, over and above, the rest of us. They “feel” compared to the rest of us who think.
This is not “existential” as she said. It is simple, basic, supply and demand with a group for whom supply is plentiful and demand in significant decline.
A 1 percent market share cannot sustain what AFTRA demands while expecting companies to remain in business much less be healthy and prosper for everyone’s benefit.
People have already explained that most actors do not make the kind of money people like you seem to think they do. Further, if companies are unable to pay their laborers fairly, perhaps the CEOs should consider reducing their multimillion dollar salaries (with bonuses, naturally).
Right on! Well done. I’m proud of the actor’s union.
IT is very impressive that the actors join the writers.
As the saying goes, there is strength in numbers.
.
With both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA on strike, now is the time to achieve security. To have safeguards put in place as far as AI goes. To help the 99% non-famous actors have a living wage.
.
Does it suck that this is happening? Sure. But AMPTP can put a stop to it anytime. The inherent greed will only take them so far now that everything is shut down. And even banked content can run low.
.
Glad these actors and writers are standing up for themselves and showcasing their worth.
I feel so sorry for these poor unfortunate actors that has never been given nothing in their lives. The ones that have not made cannot call theirselves actors I’m referring to the ones with the big names who are going to picket! I would love to have a list of their names so I could boycott every single one of them if they could experience what a lot of these talented successful singers have in the past selling millions and millions of cds whom should be sitting pretty but their all broke or dead. I bet that would take a lot of them off the picket line REAL FAST!
Sorry maybe I’m missing something but what stops studios from just dropping both unions and do non-union projects only?
It’s all about the money . Great speech Fran. People will support you for this, including the fans of all those striking. It’s obvious the big wigs really don’t care or this would have been settled. Stand for what you believe in.
Fran has a net worth of $25 million. Just saying.
And there’s “that guy.” Most actors are not Fran-level and Fran is speaking for them.
Perhaps the actors who don’t make the money that the A listers do,should get a real 9-5 jobs like the 99% of Americans. Someone who has maybe 10 lines in a movie shouldn’t get paid more than someone who works in healthcare.
Are they taking away money from hospitals to pay actors? Or that money is going into paying CEOs 800 million dollars in a single year where the companies that they run *lost* *half* of their market cap? I agree nurses are underpaid. I hope they also strike and get all they deserve from the greedy CEOs in insurance and pharma.
Damn. Who knew Fran had it in her?