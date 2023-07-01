Screen Actors Guild Extends Negotiation Deadline With AMPTP, Staving Off Strike

The Screen Actors Guild and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers on Friday agreed to extend their current negotiations for a new deal, thus avoiding a potential strike. At least for now.

The extension allows the two sides to continue negotiating until midnight PT on Wednesday, July 12, giving them less than two weeks to reach a deal. The deadline was originally set for this Friday at midnight. Both sides did not offer further comment on the extension, as they’re under a mutually agreed-upon media blackout during negotiations.

Among the key issues on the table, according to our sister publication Variety, are “streaming residuals, artificial intelligence, and pension and health contributions.” More than 160,000 actors are currently represented by SAG-AFTRA.

More than 1,000 of those actors — everyone from Amanda Seyfried to Meryl Streep, plus countless others who did not star in the Mamma Mia! movies — signed a letter to SAG-AFTRA earlier this week, urging their union to secure a “transformative” deal with studios and streamers, confirming their intention to strike if the deal wasn’t made. The deadline to make such a deal was midnight on Friday.

The WGA, meanwhile, has been on strike since May 2, following months of unsuccessful negotiations with the AMPTP. As a result of the writers strike, production on many TV shows and films were forced to a halt. With the actors now also poised to strike, even more productions will inevitably shut down.