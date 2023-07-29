How to Stream Suits — Including the Final Season That’s Not on Netflix

[Picture Harvey Specter slapping down on a glossy conference room table a thick legal file.]

“Here’s everything you need to know for streaming the entire Suits library,” he says. Then, with a cock of his eyebrow: “Even Season 9.”

In case you missed the headlines, a whole new audience has been exposed to Meghan Markle’s finest work now that Netflix offers eight seasons of the USA Network legal drama. (The series has even smashed a Nielsen streaming record after arriving on Netflix.)

But we have sad news for those new Netflix watchers: There is a Season 9 — and it’s only available on Peacock! Even more sad news: Markle does not appear in that final season, but there’s still plenty to love! So if you’ve already binged Seasons 1-8 on Netflix, hop on over to Peacock to watch how the relationship between Harvey (played by Gabriel Macht) and Donna (Sarah Rafferty) progresses, watch Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) continue to skirt his sus status as a bona fide attorney, all while the fate of the firm remains up in the air.

How to Watch Suits on Streaming

While Netflix has Seasons 1-8, the entire series is available exclusively on Peacock. When you sign up for Peacock, you also gain access to other legal dramas from the vault, like Fairly Legal, Life and the Law & Order franchise. The streamer is also home to more current, exclusive content such as Mrs. Davis, Poker Face, Based on a True Story, The Traitors, The Real Housewives of Miami, Vampire Academy, Bel-Air, The Best Man: Final Chapters, the upcoming John Wick prequel series and more.

You can also stream popular movies such as The Super Mario Bros. Movie (coming Aug, 3!), Renfield, Cocaine Bear, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Knock at the Cabin, M3GAN (and its unrated cut!), Jordan Peele's Nope, Tár, Warm Bodies, Violent Night, Ticket to Paradise, Bros and the entire Harry Potter franchise.

On Peacock, you can also watch the daily soap Days of Our Lives and full seasons of Yellowstone, Modern Family, The Office and Two and a Half Men. Peacock also is the exclusive home for next-day streaming of new episodes of NBC shows such as the #OneChicago trifecta, Saturday Night Live and The Voice.

