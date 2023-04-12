John Wick Spinoff The Continental Gets a Bullet-Riddled Teaser — Plus, Find Out When It Premieres on Peacock

Ammunition sales are about to go through the roof, because The Continental is opening its doors on Peacock.

The John Wick spinoff series will debut on the streamer this September, Peacock announced on Tuesday, along with unveiling a first look at the prequel. In the new teaser — which you can watch above — we get fleeting glimpses of various gun-toting assassins in 1970s New York City set to the throbbing beat of Donna Summer’s disco hit “I Feel Love.” We see several guests checking into The Continental, as several blood-stained corpses check out. Amid a flurry of gunfire, karate kicks and samurai swords, a young Winston Scott lays eyes on the infamous hotel for the first time and steps inside.

The Continental — billed as a “three-part event” by Peacock — is a prequel to the John Wick film franchise, with Colin Woodell (The Flight Attendant) starring as a young Winston Scott, the hotel proprietor played by Ian McShane in the movies. (The Continental is the assassin-friendly hotel patronized by Keanu Reeves’ John Wick in the movies.) Winston is “dragged into the Hell-scape of 1970s New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind,” per the official description, and “charts a deadly course through the hotel’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the hotel where he will eventually take his future throne.”

Woodell is joined in the cast by Mel Gibson, who plays a character named Cormac, and Supergirl‘s Katie McGrath as The Adjudicator, along with Mishel Prada (Vida), Ben Robson (Animal Kingdom), Hubert Point Du-Jour (The Good Lord Bird) and more. The Continental was originally developed at Starz before moving to Peacock last year.

