Suits Sets Record Atop Nielsen Overall Streaming Chart; The Witcher Leads Top 10 Originals

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Suits, in its second week of Netflix availability, smashed a record on Nielsen’s latest U.S. ranking of streaming programs.
For the week of June 29, the USA Network “blue sky” entry amassed 3.1 billion minutes viewed (on Netflix and Peacock combined, for its library of 136 episodes) — marking a Nielsen streaming chart record for an acquired title. (Manifest held the previous record, with 650 million minutes viewed.)
And akin to last week’s stat, 75% of Suits‘ viewing was generated by just the first three seasons, meaning it will continue to dominate the overall streaming chart (with includes acquired series, movies and what not) for weeks to come.
Over on the streaming originals chart that we typically talk about, Netflix’s The Witcher with the release of Season 3A landed at No. 1 with 1.3 billion minutes viewed across 21 available episodes. It was followed by The Bear (1.01 billion minutes viewed/18 episodes), which became only the second Hulu series to ever crack a billion minutes in a week, Netflix’s Black Mirror (853 million minutes/27 episodes), the return of Prime Video’s Jack Ryan (778 million/26 episodes), and Netflix’s Manifest (495 million/62 episodes).
Rounding out the Top 10 for the week of June 26 were Disney+’s Secret Invasion (down one spot with 464 million minutes viewed across two available episodes), the chart debut of Netflix’s Glamorous (414 million minutes/10 episodes), Netflix’s Muscle & Mayhem Yada Yada (404 million/five episodes), Netflix’s Catching Killers (394 million/11 episodes) and Netflix’s Is It Cake, Too? (381 million/eight episodes).Want SCOOP on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com, and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line!
I’m waiting for Megan Markle to take the credit for Suits’ performance.
I was waiting for a mouth-breather to find a way to bring up Megan Markle. I’m glad the wait is over.
She is in the show? So not a big stretch.
The comment sections at TVLine are getting cattier and cattier by the day, which isn’t a good thing.
TVLine is getting less and less enjoyable to visit. As I have said in the past, I do wonder how much longer the comment sections will still exist.
A comment about a series, a character (actor or actress), or anything negative related to the article, inevitably ends up with that commenter being verbally attacked by another commenter.
It would be nice to read and then post in the comment section without having to deal with the perpetual commenter nonsense.
One of the sports sites that I normally go visit and post at just shut down their comment section. I am sure due to all of the babysitting moderators have to do.
Most websites have done away with their comment sections because surprise! People are awful. The comment section here is a few weeks away from going full-blown Facebook.
The comments section for the TVLine “What to Watch” article for today seems to have vanished
Stop policing others voices and comments. The only things that should be deleted are spam and porn. You don’t like ‘catty’ arguments, tough s—. Grow up and keep scrolling.
Well, she’s not making much by way of residuals, if that’s any comfort to you.
This! For the entire cast and creative teams…this is a big part of the current strikes
I did watch it partly to see Meghan Markle (who’s very good in it, by the way).
I thought it was a fun legal show, but eventually the lawyers repeating the same fights with each other got tiresome.
Revive Suits! The people are enjoying it now that they know it existed. Give us more Harvey.
They like it when they discover it. Let them get beyond the first few seasons. See if it holds up.
I miss USA Network’s blue sky era.
Right? I was never big on Suits, but I enjoyed White Collar and Monk.
I mean it was an enjoyable show for a time, but once mike left i kind of lost a lot of interest…
Well… thanks for spoiler.
The show ended almost 4 yrs ago! Lol
I don’t understand why the breakdown isn’t done in viewers. Minutes viewed doesn’t mean anything all on is own other than making the number look huge..
But define a streaming “viewer.” That is the tricky trick.
In the old days with cable, I believe viewership was defined by household. Given all of the newer ways people view content, I would think it would be easier to come up with a more accurate number than total minutes viewed.
Perhaps break down the streaming numbers by each individual episode. I am no math expert, but there should be a way to determine how many devices are streaming any specific episode. It may not be completely accurate in terms of total viewers, but I think it would be a better solution than total minutes viewed.
This is such bad news. If you had access to the internals at Netflix, this idea was started pre-strike as a way to boom viewership numbers to show they can live off old shows. They picked one (in this case Suits) to recommend to everyone in such a way to drive numbers up.
For all of July, Netflix has really been pushing it. It’s been the first thing popping up on the home screen whenever I turn it on. Same for my teenage daughter who’s viewing history is radically different than mine.
The first season of Suits was pretty good. After that… I think I only made it midway through season 3.