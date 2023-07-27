Suits Sets Record Atop Nielsen Overall Streaming Chart; The Witcher Leads Top 10 Originals

Suits, in its second week of Netflix availability, smashed a record on Nielsen’s latest U.S. ranking of streaming programs.

For the week of June 29, the USA Network “blue sky” entry amassed 3.1 billion minutes viewed (on Netflix and Peacock combined, for its library of 136 episodes) — marking a Nielsen streaming chart record for an acquired title. (Manifest held the previous record, with 650 million minutes viewed.)

And akin to last week’s stat, 75% of Suits‘ viewing was generated by just the first three seasons, meaning it will continue to dominate the overall streaming chart (with includes acquired series, movies and what not) for weeks to come.

Everything That’s Leaving Netflix in July View List

Over on the streaming originals chart that we typically talk about, Netflix’s The Witcher with the release of Season 3A landed at No. 1 with 1.3 billion minutes viewed across 21 available episodes. It was followed by The Bear (1.01 billion minutes viewed/18 episodes), which became only the second Hulu series to ever crack a billion minutes in a week, Netflix’s Black Mirror (853 million minutes/27 episodes), the return of Prime Video’s Jack Ryan (778 million/26 episodes), and Netflix’s Manifest (495 million/62 episodes).

Rounding out the Top 10 for the week of June 26 were Disney+’s Secret Invasion (down one spot with 464 million minutes viewed across two available episodes), the chart debut of Netflix’s Glamorous (414 million minutes/10 episodes), Netflix’s Muscle & Mayhem Yada Yada (404 million/five episodes), Netflix’s Catching Killers (394 million/11 episodes) and Netflix’s Is It Cake, Too? (381 million/eight episodes).

Want SCOOP on any of the above shows