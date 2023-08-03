Days of Our Lives Actors Petition for Removal of Co-EP Albert Alarr (Report)

Several Days of Our Lives actors have submitted a petition for the removal of controversial co-executive producer Albert Alarr, per our sister site Deadline.

On July 25, Deadline reported that Alarr had been the subject of a nine-week internal investigation amid complaints that he had been “abusive” to staffers (including cast members), making them “feel uncomfortable and humiliated.”

Now, more than 25 cast members reportedly have added their names to a document requesting that Alarr be replaced with another director-producer. “We want to make the most of this significant moment, not just for us in entertainment, but for our loyal viewers and the culture as a whole,” the petition reportedly reads. Deadline did not include the name of the actors who’d signed, citing conditions of anonymity.

Prior to the petition, Alarr reportedly received a written warning and was asked to undergo training. However, he retained his positions as co-EP and director, “sparking outrage among cast and crew,” per Deadline.

Amid the outcry, Days suspended production for at least one week reportedly to “allow the entities involved” to “examine the situation before it further escalates.”

TVLine has reached out to Sony Pictures Television and Peacock for comment.

Lisa Rinna — who in 2021 reprised her Days role of Billie Reed in the inaugural season of the Peacock offshoot Beyond Salem — corroborated some of the allegations in July, declaring in a since-deleted Instagram story, “I couldn’t believe the work environment. It was disgusting. I was shocked. I let many people know how I felt — Albert included.”

Peter Reckell, who has played Bo Brady on and off for four decades, took to Twitter around the same time to say, “We have learned disturbing news about the environment at Days of Our Lives. It’s shocking to all who care deeply about the show, it’s legacy, and the audience who love it so much. With quick resolution, I hope to see a return to its past values of family and respect for all.”