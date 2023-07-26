Lisa Rinna Slams Days of Our Lives‘ ‘Disgusting’ Work Environment in Wake of Bombshell Misconduct Report

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Days of Our Lives vet Lisa Rinna is reacting to a scathing report alleging workplace misconduct at the hands of longtime co-executive producer/director Albert Alarr.
On Tuesday, our sister site Deadline reported that Alarr was the subject of a nine-week internal investigation amid complaints that he had been “abusive” to staffers, making them “feel uncomfortable and humiliated.”
In a since-deleted Instagram story (which Daily Mail managed to snag a screen shot of), Rinna — who in 2021 reprised her Days role of Billie Reed in the inaugural season of the Peacock offshoot Beyond Salem — said, “Well, this took a long time. Let’s see, when’s the last time I went over there and did that week on Peacock? I couldn’t believe the work environment. It was disgusting. I was shocked. I let many people know how I felt — Albert included.”
TVLine has reached out to Rinna’s camp for comment.
In a statement, Days‘ producer Corday Productions confirmed that it “engaged Sony Pictures Television, which distributes Days of our Lives, to conduct an impartial investigation into this matter. After a two-month investigation, the independent investigator produced a report with its findings. Based on those findings, Corday Productions has taken a series of actions designed to ensure a safe and respectful work environment.”
Per Deadline, Alarr received a written warning and was asked to undergo training. However, he retained his positions as co-EP and director, “sparking outrage among cast and crew.”
Can’t believe this guy gets to keep his job in any capacity considering everything in that report. I feel for the cast and crew. Maybe with it now all being public, something will happen. Doubtful but hopefully.
Work environment at this soap has always been disgusting. They hire and fire their biggest stars as they like, reading interviews by Ken Corday, you know that all he‘s saying is to please his ego while not caring one bit about anyone that works on that show.
Even now, these reports keep coming and Albert Alarr still has a job. Undoubtedly he‘s not the only one making for a toxic work environment there.
Can’t say I’m too surprised by this. Ken Corday inherited the show from his parents decades ago and has never been involved in day-to-day decisions. He has pretty much given Albert Alarr free reign to do what he wants, and it’s obvious Albert has abused the privilege. Making the problem worse is that for the last few years, the show has apparently filmed in a location which does not have an HR department on site where actors and other staffers can report abusive behavior. It will be interesting to see if Alarr continues to keep his job in the face of publicity about this. The show will probably shut down filming soon (if they haven’t already) as they run out of scripts due to the writer’s strike. When filming eventually resumes, it wouldn’t surprise me if Alair is not asked to return.
If an investigation was made (2 years?), and “training” is recommended, then clearly he was found guilty. He definately should have been fired.
This story doesn’t seem like it’ll be going away for DAYS until something concrete is done. A two-year investigation culminating in “training” is a bit ridiculous, especially given the detail and scope of the reports of his behaviour. It would be best for the morale of the show to part ways with him.
That is such a shame. I started watching Days like 6 months after it started and was a faithful watcher until this last possed episode started and never watched again. What a shame.
I stopped watching then, too. Sad to hear this about the work environment.
Unfortunately there’s a lot of research coming out that these kinds of trainings don’t work. Legit rehabilitative mental health care, or firing, one or the other is necessary in order to protect the other members of the production who vastly outnumber this dysfunctional individual.