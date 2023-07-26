Lisa Rinna Slams Days of Our Lives‘ ‘Disgusting’ Work Environment in Wake of Bombshell Misconduct Report

Days of Our Lives vet Lisa Rinna is reacting to a scathing report alleging workplace misconduct at the hands of longtime co-executive producer/director Albert Alarr.

On Tuesday, our sister site Deadline reported that Alarr was the subject of a nine-week internal investigation amid complaints that he had been “abusive” to staffers, making them “feel uncomfortable and humiliated.”

In a since-deleted Instagram story (which Daily Mail managed to snag a screen shot of), Rinna — who in 2021 reprised her Days role of Billie Reed in the inaugural season of the Peacock offshoot Beyond Salem — said, “Well, this took a long time. Let’s see, when’s the last time I went over there and did that week on Peacock? I couldn’t believe the work environment. It was disgusting. I was shocked. I let many people know how I felt — Albert included.”

TVLine has reached out to Rinna’s camp for comment.

In a statement, Days‘ producer Corday Productions confirmed that it “engaged Sony Pictures Television, which distributes Days of our Lives, to conduct an impartial investigation into this matter. After a two-month investigation, the independent investigator produced a report with its findings. Based on those findings, Corday Productions has taken a series of actions designed to ensure a safe and respectful work environment.”

Per Deadline, Alarr received a written warning and was asked to undergo training. However, he retained his positions as co-EP and director, “sparking outrage among cast and crew.”