Days of Our Lives Suspends Production in Wake of Bombshell Misconduct Report

The Peacock sudser Days of Our Lives has suspended production for at least one week, in the wake of the investigation into workplace misconduct by longtime co-executive producer/director Albert Alarr.

No specific reason was give for the pause in production, though our sister site Deadline posits that it is to “allow the entities involved” to “examine the situation before it further escalates.”

This past Tuesday, Deadline reported that Alarr had been the subject of a nine-week internal investigation amid complaints that he had been “abusive” to staffers, making them “feel uncomfortable and humiliated.”

Days producer Corday Productions confirmed that it “engaged Sony Pictures Television, which distributes Days of Our Lives, to conduct an impartial investigation into this matter. After a two-month investigation, the independent investigator produced a report with its findings. Based on those findings, Corday Productions has taken a series of actions designed to ensure a safe and respectful work environment.”

Alarr reportedly received a written warning and was asked to undergo training. However, he retained his positions as co-EP and director (and was in queue to direct next Friday), “sparking outrage among cast and crew,” per Deadline.

Lisa Rinna — who in 2021 reprised her Days role of Billie Reed in the inaugural season of the Peacock offshoot Beyond Salem — corroborated some of the allegations on Tuesday, declaring in a since-deleted Instagram story, “I couldn’t believe the work environment. It was disgusting. I was shocked. I let many people know how I felt — Albert included.”

Peter Reckell, who has played Bo Brady on and off for four decades, took to Twitter Wednesday to say, “We have learned disturbing news about the environment at Days of Our Lives. It’s shocking to all who care deeply about the show, it’s legacy, and the audience who love it so much. With quick resolution,I hope to see a return to its past values of family and respect for all.”

Days was dark this week and was set to resume production on Monday, July 31; the soap will now remain dark until at least Aug 7.