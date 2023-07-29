Days of Our Lives Suspends Production in Wake of Bombshell Misconduct Report

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Peacock sudser Days of Our Lives has suspended production for at least one week, in the wake of the investigation into workplace misconduct by longtime co-executive producer/director Albert Alarr.
No specific reason was give for the pause in production, though our sister site Deadline posits that it is to “allow the entities involved” to “examine the situation before it further escalates.”
This past Tuesday, Deadline reported that Alarr had been the subject of a nine-week internal investigation amid complaints that he had been “abusive” to staffers, making them “feel uncomfortable and humiliated.”
Days producer Corday Productions confirmed that it “engaged Sony Pictures Television, which distributes Days of Our Lives, to conduct an impartial investigation into this matter. After a two-month investigation, the independent investigator produced a report with its findings. Based on those findings, Corday Productions has taken a series of actions designed to ensure a safe and respectful work environment.”
Alarr reportedly received a written warning and was asked to undergo training. However, he retained his positions as co-EP and director (and was in queue to direct next Friday), “sparking outrage among cast and crew,” per Deadline.
Lisa Rinna — who in 2021 reprised her Days role of Billie Reed in the inaugural season of the Peacock offshoot Beyond Salem — corroborated some of the allegations on Tuesday, declaring in a since-deleted Instagram story, “I couldn’t believe the work environment. It was disgusting. I was shocked. I let many people know how I felt — Albert included.”
Peter Reckell, who has played Bo Brady on and off for four decades, took to Twitter Wednesday to say, “We have learned disturbing news about the environment at Days of Our Lives. It’s shocking to all who care deeply about the show, it’s legacy, and the audience who love it so much. With quick resolution,I hope to see a return to its past values of family and respect for all.”
Days was dark this week and was set to resume production on Monday, July 31; the soap will now remain dark until at least Aug 7.
The only good outcome would be for Alarr to be summarily dismissed. Nobody would be able to safely and confidently work with him still in charge. It’s time to bring back Greg Meng, who should’ve never been let go in the first place.
I have literally watched Days my entire life and recently cancelled my peacock subscription because they are taking it too far bordering on porn. Would love to see them stop trying to push a political agenda and go back to the Good Old Days of Our lives.
I am thinking about canceling too. I cant stand 2 guys in bed having sex. There is no need for that. I have been watching 44 years and i just cant imagine what my mom would say if she were still alive. She got me hooked on it 44 years ago. All this gay stuff started with will and sonny then allie and chanel. just too much.
But daytime soap audiences should cater to all walks of life, characters as soaps are communities/families and a bunk of the audience is not only women but gay men as well? I say this respectfully to start respectful discussion and politely dissent that soaps should reflect everyone even people we don’t know, understand, challenge our thinking, that to me is great drama. Not the after school special of “HERES AN ISSUE” but this is a genre dumbed down and I long for the days of smart brilliant writing with compelling characters and not the old true and tried stereotype where nothing happens for an hour. But at the same time, be exposed to many people in the world. That is good soap opera and dramatic fiction. That Bill Bell, Agnes Nixon, Claire Labine, etc. wrote. You weren’t one thing but many things. Hero one day, villain the next and human a week later. Wow.
British soap and drama is surely giving American television a run for their money.
Kim,
With respect to your opinion, this genre needs to be pushed forward. I don’t watch soaps for people to sit at the table and drink a cup of tea. I think great drama should challenge and move the needle forward and it should be the old Agnes Nixon model — the dove and hawk (liberal POV, conservative POV and in the middle of community/family) and this is where everyone is represented as soaps are communities not catered to one POV. That’s why I think British soaps are rocking right now because they don’t cater to the good old days but move on with the times and generation.
But with respect to your opinion, some of us just don’t watch soaps for the good old pacing. Plus, soaps respectively has always been “racy” and “sexy” since the 80s/90s. It’s a genre that literally is predicated on pushing the envelope. But we should all want good writing that explores the grey of life not just black and white but the grey. Where all good fiction derives from — compelling characters, stories and the chard saying “thank god that’s not me!” Voila.
Im with you, Kim.
Good drama doesnt need to be SMUT. Thats why i love the great entertainment of the 30’s through the 70’s. They were made up of 100% TALLENT, NOT TRASH.
The only acceptable outcome if for Alarr to be immediately fired. He’s been at Days for over 20 years and, not only has he never been held accountable for his misconduct, he was actually rewarded with a promotion to co-executive produce.
However, firing Alarr is not enough, he behavior didn’t occur in a vaccum. Ultimately, the responsibility lies with Ken Corday who has distanced himself from the show and takes no responsibility in it’s day-to-day running.
If the news had broken about someone in the same position on a prime-time show, it would have been widely reported but, because it’s a soap opera, the step-child of the entertainment industry, few media outlets have even mentioned it.
i think they shoud bring days
back to nbc
i love watching it
they shoud bring back doug and julie
I have been watching “Days” since 1967. I am shocked at what is going on behind the scenes. This behavior is not to be over looked at all. This person must be fired immediately……..this is 2023……these things are not to be tolerated!!!!!
I grew up watching days of our lives
I’m amused when I read about it. A soap opera about a soap opera within a soap opera. I dont understand the shock. What else would happen? Its a soap opera. L.O.L.
It is the responsibility of management to respect and keep safe those whom they employ. Giving Alarr a slap on the wrist for his behavior will not allow for healing from the actors and actresses. In my opinion, he should be dismissed. Otherwise, he will continue to punish and disrespect those whom he abused. These employees will now have to continue being worried about not getting contracts to work. Shame on Corday Productions for not seeing the irreparable harm he has caused. During the “Me too” movement many similar treatments women received resulted in criminal charges and being fired from their jobs. I have watched Days of Our Lives since it first began. Everyone deserves to be treated respectfully or risk dismissal and perhaps, criminalcharges. Stop sweeping this problem under the rug!
Do you wonder if they’re suspending production just a little longer so they can pretend they’re actually taking this seriously while they still don’t do anything? They should’ve fired that guy when these allegations became public and it became clear there was something to them. But, no, they give him a tsk tsk and tell him to take a sensitivity class. I’m sure that will fix everything.
Standing with all the actors and actresses.they should should not have to work under these conditions. This should have been corrected a long long time ago. Sending prayers for the brave people who have stood up and spoke out