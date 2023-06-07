Read Next: Ahsoka Sets Premiere Date at Disney+ — Watch New Promo
5 Decisions Warner Bros. Discovery Boss David Zaslav Should Undo Next

Warner Bros. Discovery
Courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery
Warner Bros. Discovery Boss David Zaslav’s decision Tuesday to oust CNN boss Chris Licht represents the embattled exec’s first major about-face since ascending to the merged conglomerate’s CEO post two years ago. On the off chance that the newly contrite Zaslav remains in mea culpa mode for another day or so, we are appealing to the Hollywood mogul to undo a few of his other controversial decisions.

RELEASE BATGIRL! The decision last August to shelve the nearly-complete Batgirl movie — which was intended to bypass theaters and premiere on HBO Max — sent shockwaves through Hollywood. “We’re not going to put a movie out unless we believe in it,” Zaslav explained. “Particularly with DC, where we think we want to pivot and we want to elevate and we want to focus.” We say release the pic and let audiences determine its worth.

GIVE US MORE CHAD! Last July, just hours ahead of the Season 2 premiere of Nasim Pedrad’s promising single-camera comedy, WBD cabler TBS announced that it was pulling the series off the schedule — permanently. The lost episodes were eventually rescued by Roku (premiere date TBD), but Zaslav could save face by ordering a third season and moving the underrated series to HBO Max.

REVIVE SAM BEE! TBS’ scripted exodus continued last July with the cancellation of Bee’s Full Frontal after seven seasons, depriving late-night of one of its few female voices (at a time when we desperately need them). With the 2024 election on the horizon, a triumphant return by Bee would be most welcome.

UN-CANCEL GORDITA CHRONICLES! The family comedy’s demise last July after one season was part of a larger move away from live-action family programming at HBO Max. Adding insult to further cost-cutting injury, Season 1 of the series — which centered on a Dominican girl growing up in the 1980s — vanished from the streamer four months later. As showrunner Brigitte Muñoz-Liebowitz lamented to Rolling Stone in March, “It felt very unjust. It didn’t matter that our show was beloved, it didn’t matter that we had good audience numbers. It didn’t matter that we were writing about content that was important for underrepresented communities. None of that mattered.” Note to Zaslav: Give us Season 1 back and, while you’re at it, commission a Season 2.

REACTIVATE WONDER TWINS! The straight-to-HBO Max movie, which was to star KJ Apa (Riverdale) and Isabel May(1883) as the iconic DC Comics duo, fell out of development last May — just one month after the project was announced. The project’s steep $75 million price tag was to blame. Here’s a thought: Put the packed-with-potential IP back into development, but as an HBO Max series.

What other “mistakes” do you think Zaslav should fix? Tell us in the comments!

19 Comments

  1. Except on TVLine, none of those decisions are considered mistakes.

    Reply

  2. I can’t understand why “Batgirl” was cancelled.

    Even if it was bad, all the time and energy put in by the cast and crew deserves it to be released.

    Meanwhile, “The Flash” is being released to theaters with that awful Ezra Miller in it.

    Reply

    • Because if they just scrap it they can get a tax write off and get most of their money back.

      Reply

    • They had to spend a lot more money to finish it so they took the tax write off.

      Reply

  3. Batgirl and The Amazing World of Gumball movie need to be release

    Reply

  4. Put TruTv back the way it was.

    Reply

  5. I would add releasing Did I Do That to the Holidays? A Steve Urkel Story. The world needs more Urkel in it.

    Reply

  6. If they release Batgirl, they’re going to face some very uncomfortable and expensive conversations with the IRS.

    Reply

  7. Snowpiercer. Already in final form to air.

    Reply

  8. Post-1950 Looney Tunes!!!!

    Reply

  9. Zazlov has far too much power over TV, Streaming & Movies.

    Reply

  10. How about it David Zaslav undoes his ascension to the head of Warner-Discovery hotmess that he created. MAX is even more confusing to find stuff on than HBO Max, and the fact that he was okay with dumping hundreds of millions of dollars in content that was complete or nearly complete in favor of some really cheap and worthless content… I don’t need a 12th show about people buying dilapidated properties and fixing them up, for every member of the Gaines family, there are 12 hacks that have no place being given a show.

    Reply

  11. Zaslav could literally give up half his nearly 300M paycheck and fund all of this!

    Reply

  12. Does David have the power to bring back Stargirl?!

    Reply

  13. Bring Henry Cavill back as Superman!!!

    Reply

  14. Zaslav has been such a disaster, I don’t know how you narrowed it down to 5.

    Reply

  15. I want the Scooby Doo holiday movie.

    Reply

  16. Put Batgirl to rest. They’re saying it’s not good. I’d rather have no movie than a bad one.

    Reply

  17. No, no, no. From all accounts Batgirl was absolutely terrible and would have hurt the DC brand if released. They were right to cancel it. Wonder Twins was just a terrible idea to begin with (referring to the film) so thankfully both of these films are done and gone.

    Reply
Most Commented
Most Popular

