Wonder Twins Movie, Starring KJ Apa and Isabel May, Cancelled at HBO Max

HBO Max will not be activating The Wonder Twins‘ powers after all.

A made-for-streaming movie based on the iconic DC Comics duo is no longer in development, our sister publication Variety reports. Though a lot factored into the decision to cancel the project, budget was reportedly the principal concern; its $75 million price tag didn’t jive with Discovery CEO David Zaslav’s plan to eliminated $3 billion in costs following the company’s merger with Warner Bros.

The movie was announced just over a month ago, set to star KJ Apa (Riverdale) as Zan, an alien with the ability to transform into form of water, and Isabel May (1883) as Jayna, his twin sister with the ability to transform into any animal. The Twins also have a pet space monkey named Gleek, but that role had not yet been cast.

Zan and Jayna have appeared in many forms over the years, both in comic books and animated series, but live-action iterations have been rare. One instance found David Gallagher (7th Heaven) and Allison Scagliotti (The Vampire Diaries) playing them in a Season 9 episode of Smallville, while characters by those names also appeared in a Season 1 episode of The Flash.

