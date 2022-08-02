Batgirl Movie Cancelled, Won't Be Released on HBO Max or Theatrically

Warner Bros. Discovery is hanging up Batgirl’s cowl much earlier than expected, according to a shocking new report.

The standalone film Batgirl, which was set to star In the Heights‘ Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordon aka Batgirl, is being shelved, according to the New York Post. The movie was initially announced as an HBO Max release, though a theatrical run was also being considered. Now, it looks like neither will happen.

An on-record reason for the shelving has, of course, not been released. But according to reports, the nearly completed film — whose budget is said to have ballooned to more than $90 million — was not testing well enough with audiences to instill confidence in Warner Bros. Discovery, which has ramped up its cost-cutting efforts following Warner Bros. merger with Discovery.

Little had been announced about Batgirl‘s plot, though Brendan Fraser was reportedly playing the villainous Firefly, while J.K. Simmons was said to be reprising his Justice League role as Barbara’s father, Commissioner Gordon. And Michael Keaton, who famously played Bruce Wayne aka Batman on the big screen in 1989’s Batman and 1992’s Batman Returns, was also set to once again suit up for Batgirl.

Batgirl was written by Christina Hodson (Birds of Prey), and directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys for Life).

