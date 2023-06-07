Chris Licht Out as CNN Boss, Weeks After Airing Panned Trump Town Hall

Some 15 months after being installed as Chairman and CEO of CNN Global, Chris Licht is stepping down from the position, effective immediately.
The news comes one month after a widely-criticized CNN town hall event with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, and in the more immediate wake of a less-than-flattering profile of Licht’s tenure via The Atlantic.
Puck News was first to report on Licht’s ouster, which a half-hour later was confirmed by CNN parent Warner Bros. Discovery.
“I have great respect for Chris, personally and professionally,” David Zaslav, president and CEO, Warner Bros. Discovery, said in a statement. “The job of leading CNN was never going to be easy, especially at a time of huge disruption and transformation, and he has poured his heart and soul into it. While we know we have work to do as we look to identify a new leader, we have absolute confidence in the team we have in place and will continue to fight for CNN and its world class journalism.”
With Licht out, CNN has named an interim leadership team comprising of Amy Entelis, EVP of talent and content development, Virginia Moseley, EVP of editorial, and Eric Sherling, EVP of US programming, as well as David Leavy, chief operating officer, on the commercial side.
Licht attempted some damage control after the publishing of the Atlantic piece — which was titled “Inside the Meltdown at CNN,” painted him as an exec obsessed with following WBD CEO Zaslav’s marching orders to better platform Republican views, and saw him badmouthing predecessor Jeff Zucker’s reign — by telling staffers in a meeting, “To those whose trust I’ve lost, I will fight like hell to win it back, because you deserve a leader who will be in the trenches, fighting to ensure CNN remains the world’s most trusted name in news.”
WBD CEO Zaslav rather conspicuously did not comment on the record for the Atlantic profile, but said afterward in a statement that “we have great confidence in the progress that Chris and the team are making and share their conviction in the strategy.”
Or… not.
Everything he did was a mistake… he was never gonna reach fox viewers and he managed to alienate the traditional viewers…. Hope they can get back to the solid news reporting CNN is known for.
Chris Licht wasn’t simply fired for airing the Trump Hall. He made a number of huge mistakes, as a recent Vulture report pointed out and there was no confidence in his leadership inside CNN. He was also the one who said CNN hat to make news, instead of merely reporting.
That disastrous profile being one of many! The writing was on the wall after that.
Zaslav is partly to blame as well but he’s higher up the food chain. His judgment is suspect.
Good riddance!


His reign was pretty terrible. Just seemed like constant mistakes.
What?!! Say it ain’t so! This is completely unexpected, just like the backlash afer the town hall debacle! (that’s sarcasm, to be clear).
People never learn from the hybris of others.
When CNN launched, it was all news with balanced political coverage. I admired the efforts to return to that positioning. But I do not think most viewers really want that now. Each political side wants “preaching to the choir”. He had an uphill battle. CNN has the best world news of anyone. I hope this aspect of CNN never changes. Their reporters around the globe are excellent.