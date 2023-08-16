American Horror Stories Season 3 Morphs Into 4-Episode Pre-Halloween ‘Event’

Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s American Horror Stories has announced a release date for its four-episode special “Huluween event”: The Hulu spinoff will return to scare the living daylights out of you on Thursday, Oct. 26 — just in time for Halloween!

American Horror Stories is an anthology series that features a different horror story every episode. While exact details and a full cast list both remain TBA, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills vet Lisa Rinna has been tapped to star in an episode titled “Tapeworm.”

The series (which wrapped its eight-episode Season 2 in September of 2022) is executive produced by Murphy, Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, Max Winkler, Manny Coto and Jon Robin Baitz.

Meanwhile, American Horror Story proper just announced its Season 12 premiere date. Delicate will be released in two parts and will begin Wednesday, Sept. 20. Described as “the feminist update to Rosemary’s Baby we all needed,” the novel, which hits shelves in August, tells the story of a woman who “becomes convinced that a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens.”

Will you be tuning in for more American Horror Stories? Check out some new art below, then let us know in the comments.