American Horror Story Season 12 Sets Premiere Date on FX — AHS: Delicate to Air as Two Separate Parts

AHS Delicate Release Date FX
Courtesy of FX
American Horror Story finally has a due date. Season 12 of FX’s horror anthology series will premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 20, TVLine has learned.

American Horror Story Season 12 AHS Delicate
American Horror Story Season 12: What We Know About AHS: Delicate So Far
Additionally, the season will be shown as two separate “parts.” It’s not yet known whether those parts will air consecutively, or if there will be a break in between.

Titled AHS: Delicate, this latest installment pulls inspiration from Danielle Valentine’s forthcoming novel Delicate Condition. Described as “the feminist update to Rosemary’s Baby we all needed,” the novel, which hits shelves in August, tells the story of a woman who “becomes convinced that a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens.”

The cast of Season 12 includes an eclectic mix of familiar faces and intriguing newcomers. This season’s Horror Story newbies include Kim Kardashian, Cara Delevigne, Mj Rodriguez and Matt Czuchry, while Emma Roberts and Zachary Quinto, the latter of whom is reportedly only making a cameo, are returning from previous seasons.

Kardashian, Delevigne and Roberts were featured heavily in AHS: Delicate‘s first official promo, set to a chilling rendition of “Rock-a-Bye Baby.”

Hit PLAY on the trailer above for your first look at AHS: Delicate, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.
Comments are monitored, so please stay on topic and refrain from using profanity. Let's have a smart discussion about TV!

2 Comments

Comments are monitored, so don’t forkin' curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

  1. Why split the season? People hate waiting and some viewers will forget about it. Not smart!

    • I suspect it’s due to filming being interrupted/halted due to the WGA and AFTRA strikes. They probably haven’t finished filming the second half.

