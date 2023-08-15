American Horror Story Season 12 Sets Premiere Date on FX — AHS: Delicate to Air as Two Separate Parts

American Horror Story finally has a due date. Season 12 of FX’s horror anthology series will premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 20, TVLine has learned.

Additionally, the season will be shown as two separate “parts.” It’s not yet known whether those parts will air consecutively, or if there will be a break in between.

Titled AHS: Delicate, this latest installment pulls inspiration from Danielle Valentine’s forthcoming novel Delicate Condition. Described as “the feminist update to Rosemary’s Baby we all needed,” the novel, which hits shelves in August, tells the story of a woman who “becomes convinced that a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens.”

The cast of Season 12 includes an eclectic mix of familiar faces and intriguing newcomers. This season’s Horror Story newbies include Kim Kardashian, Cara Delevigne, Mj Rodriguez and Matt Czuchry, while Emma Roberts and Zachary Quinto, the latter of whom is reportedly only making a cameo, are returning from previous seasons.

Kardashian, Delevigne and Roberts were featured heavily in AHS: Delicate‘s first official promo, set to a chilling rendition of “Rock-a-Bye Baby.”

Hit PLAY on the trailer above for your first look at AHS: Delicate, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.