AHS: Delicate: Kim Kardashian Hits the Mother Lode in First Season 12 Teaser — Watch

Kim Kardashian is rocking motherhood in the first teaser for American Horror Story Season 12.

Subtitled Delicate, the upcoming installment of AHS is based on Danielle Valentine’s forthcoming novel Delicate Condition. Described as “the feminist update to Rosemary’s Baby we all needed,” the book — which hits shelves in August — tells the story of a woman who “becomes convinced that a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens.”

The customarily stylish/cryptic AHS teaser also features a first look at Kardashian’s Delicate co-leads, AHS vet Emma Roberts and franchise newbie Cara Delevingne (Carnival Row). The cast also includes Pose‘s Michaela Jaé Rodrguez. AHS alum Zachary Quinto, meanwhile, is set to make a cameo.

In announcing Kardashian’s controversial casting earlier this year, Horror Story boss Ryan Murphy said, “Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family. Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done.”

AHS: Delicate was originally slated to premiere this summer on FX and Hulu, although the new promo now touts a more general “coming soon” debut. Perhaps relatedly, It remains unclear if Season 12 was able to complete production on all episodes ahead of the current actors’ strike.