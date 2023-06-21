TVLine Items: Lisa Rinna on Horror Stories, Love Island USA Returns and More

Lisa Rinna is in for a scare.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills vet will star in a Season 3 episode of anthology series American Horror Stories, our sister site Deadline reports. Rinna’s installment is titled “Tapeworm”; no plot or character details are currently available.

The FX on Hulu series, which tells a standalone horror story with each episode, wrapped up its second season in September 2022 and and a third season has yet to be formally announced.

Rinna’s acting credits include Days of Our Lives, Melrose Place and Veronica Mars.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Disney+’s American Born Chinese will get showcases on ABC (Episode 1 airs Saturday, June 24 at 8/7c), Hulu (Episodes 1-3 stream June 26-July 9), YouTube (Episode 1 streams June 21-July 23) and Roku (Episodes 1-3 available June 26-July 10).

* Max’s new Project Greenlight docuseries, executive-produced by Issa Rae, who serves as mentor alongside Kumail Nanjiani and Gina Prince-Bythewood, will premiere with all 10 episodes on Thursday, July 13. The reinvention of Project Greenlight gives female filmmakers the chance to direct a feature film; watch trailer below. Gray Matter, the feature film from this season’s selected director, Meko Winbush, will also debut on Max on July 13; watch movie trailer here.

* Peacock has set a Tuesday, July 18 premiere date for Love Island USA Season 5, which will stream new episodes six days a week. Watch a trailer:

* Netflix has set a Friday, July 28 release date for Captain Fall, its adult animated series about a “wet-behind-the-ears, yet good-hearted sea captain” who “unwittingly finds himself at the helm of a smuggling ship for a terrible international cartel.” The voice cast includes Jason Ritter, Christopher Meloni, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Anthony Carrigan, Alejandro Edda, Adam Devine and Trond Fausa; watch a trailer:

