Days of Our Lives Fires Co-EP Albert Alarr in Wake of Misconduct Firestorm

Days of Our Lives has parted ways Albert Alarr, 10 days after misconduct allegations against the soaps’s longtime co-executive producer surfaced.

“Effective immediately,” Corday Productions president and Days EP Ken Corday announced in a late Friday note to cast and crew, “Janet Drucker will be elevated to co-executive producer of Days of Our Lives, replacing Albert Alarr, who will be exiting his role.”

On July 25, Deadline reported that Alarr had been the subject of a nine-week internal investigation amid complaints that he had been “abusive” to staffers (cast members included), making them “feel uncomfortable and humiliated.” Alarr reportedly received a written warning and was asked to undergo training. However, he retained his positions as co-EP and director, “sparking outrage among cast and crew,” per Deadline.

Amid the outcry, Days suspended production for at least one week reportedly to “allow the entities involved” to “examine the situation before it further escalates.”

“Moving forward, we will be implementing additional HR protocols, including an increased HR presence as well as channels for reporting any concerns,” Corday said in his message to cast and crew. “It is imperative that we have a safe and inclusive workplace environment.”

Production on Days will resume, as planned, on Monday, Aug. 7, thought the serial still has a pre-planned hiatus set for the week of August 14.

Corday Productions had been under pressure to drop Alarr. Lisa Rinna — who in 2021 reprised her Days role of Billie Reed in the inaugural season of the Peacock offshoot Beyond Salem — corroborated some of the allegations last week, declaring in a since-deleted Instagram story, “I couldn’t believe the work environment. It was disgusting. I was shocked. I let many people know how I felt — Albert included.”

Peter Reckell, who has played Bo Brady on and off for four decades, took to Twitter on Wednesday to say, “We have learned disturbing news about the environment at Days of Our Lives. It’s shocking to all who care deeply about the show, it’s legacy, and the audience who love it so much. With quick resolution, I hope to see a return to its past values of family and respect for all.”

On Aug. 2, more than 25 Days actors submitted a petition calling for Alarr’s removal. “We want to make the most of this significant moment, not just for us in entertainment, but for our loyal viewers and the culture as a whole,” the petition read, according to Deadline. The site did not reveal the names of any actors involved, citing conditions of anonymity.