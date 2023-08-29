Another Only Murders Mystery Solved! Here’s Who Charles Was Trying to Protect From Ben on Opening Night

Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building marks the halfway point of Season 3 with a huge reveal.

Episode 5 features a pair of flashbacks to the night Ben Glenroy collapsed and show Ben and Loretta in a physical confrontation.

“We had a fight just… before he went on stage,” Death Rattle’s leading lady confesses to Oliver. “He said that I was obsessed with him and that I had wormed my way into the show, and that he didn’t want to share the stage with a no-name, so I snapped” — and she wasn’t the only one.

A second flashback reveals that Charles confronted Ben for accosting Loretta and punched him square in the face. A half-hour later, Brazzos would caution Cobro to “stay away from her” — and now we know that Loretta was “her.”

“We are answering the question we posed at the end of Season 2 [when Charles said] ‘I know what you did. Stay away from her,'” series co-creator John Hoffman confirms to TVLine. “But there is a little more to the ‘I know what you did’ part of that.” Hmm….

Loretta’s confession comes during her first date with Oliver — a date that begins with Oliver losing a tooth and culminates in a surprisingly romantic ride aboard the Staten Island ferry.

“I really wanted to explore Oliver’s romantic life [in Season 3],” Hoffman says. “We hadn’t really done that before. We’d seen his ex-wife, and we know his son, but [romance] felt like it was off the table for him in the first two seasons. But the surprise of Loretta, and the mere notion of what feels to have this rather unexpected pairing of Meryl Streep and Martin Short as a dreamy, romantic couple, was just too much to pass up. It’s also beautiful to see anyone at age 70 have a romance [on screen] where it’s not twee and it’s not about their age.”

Unfortunately, Loretta may very well be the killer — or, at the very least, another stalker. When she goes to draw a bath, Oliver stumbles upon an extensive collection of Ben Glenroy clippings on her bookshelf. Before he has a chance to confront her, the episode cuts to black.

