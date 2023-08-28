Only Murders in the Building First Look: Will Oliver and Loretta’s First Date Also Be Their Last?

Oliver’s first date with Loretta gets off to an extremely rough start in Tuesday’s Only Murders in the Building.

TVLine has your exclusive first look at Episode 5, which features the return of Meryl Streep. Last we left the Arconia, Oliver had just texted his leading lady and asked her to dinner. This week, he arrives at Loretta’s place for a home-cooked meal and discovers that she’s not much of a chef. Even worse, she’s making him a pork chop, which goes against his strict diet of Dimas’ Deli dips.

Oliver offers to help Loretta finish dinner, but she insists that he “pop a squat” and make himself more comfortable. That leads the Death Rattle director to her living room, where he accidentally collapses her Murphy bed.

“I’m sorry. Didn’t mean to jump the gun,” he says during a fit of nervous laughter. “Dinner before dessert, I always say.” (Oh, Oliver!)

Streep was last seen in Episode 3, which culminated in Loretta’s performance of “Look for the Light,” an original show tune penned for Only Murders by Sara Bareilles, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

“The onus was so heavy on that song,” series co-creator John Hoffman previously told TVLine. “I’ll never forget when I Zoomed with Meryl and said, ‘I’m going to play you this video of Sara singing your song.’ When Sara hit that line — ‘my love is a light house, so darling, look for the light’ — Meryl kind of just collapsed over on her side.”

The episode earned Streep the title of TVLine’s Performer of the Week.

