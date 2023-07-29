Good Omens Finale: Michael Sheen and David Tennant on How That Long-Awaited Crowley/Aziraphale Moment Is the ‘Start of Another Story’ — Watch

Warning: This post contains major spoilers from Good Omens‘ Season 2 finale. Proceed accordingly.

They ineffably did it.

In Good Omens‘ Season 2 finale, the angel Aziraphale and the demon Crowley reached a new level in their millennia-long relationship when they kissed just moments before the final credits.

Though the intimate moment was accidentally spoiled via an early promo for the Prime Video series’ second season — a fumble that executive producer Neil Gaiman said left him “heartbroken” when it happened in June — we’re betting it came as a surprise to the majority of the show’s fans, a vocal portion of whom had been lobbying for such a thing for years.

Ever since the 1990 publication of Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch, a subset of the fandom has lobbied for a romantic relationship for the book’s — and now TV adaptation’s — central pair. The angel and demon are sometimes referred to as “ineffable husbands,” a nod to the book’s discussion of God’s ineffable plan.

But are Crowley and Aziraphale together in that way by the end of Season 2? Alas, no. Toward the end of the hour, after Gabriel and Beelzebub are revealed to be romantically linked (!), Maggie and Nina counsel Crowley to realize that his feelings for his longtime companion are more than platonic. So he works up his courage and is just about to confess his feelings when Aziraphale returns to the bookshop: He’s been put in charge of Heaven now that Gabriel is gone. Even better: He invites Crowley to return to the Pearly Gates with him, all sins forgiven, so they can be angels together — “Like the old times,” he says, elated, “only even nicer!”

His excitement is dashed by Crowley’s immediate refusal, fueled by his objection to Heaven (and Hell’s) ultimate plan to end humanity via Armageddon. “We’re a team, a group. A group of the two of us, and we’ve spent our existence pretending we aren’t,” Crowley tells him. “And I would like to spend… I mean, if Gabriel and Beelzebub can go off together, then we can, just the two of us.”

But Crowley is set on returning to Heaven, so Crowley angrily bids him goodbye. Before he leaves the bookshop, though, the demon marches over and plants a kiss on Aziraphale’s mouth. “I forgive you,” the shaken angel says afterward. “Don’t bother,” the demon replies as he walks out. Once he’s gone, a near-tears Aziraphale touches his mouth reverently.

Amazon Prime Video’s 15 Greatest Shows Ever, Ranked — Who’s #1? View List

In an interview with Michael Sheen and David Tennant about the finale — which you can watch at the top of this post — both spoke very carefully about the kiss and what it might mean for a potential Season 3. “Following how that relationship develops is something that audiences have really gotten into,” Sheen said. “So we’ve taken that very seriously, and Neil takes it incredibly seriously.”

He continued: “Obviously, on the surface, they seem like they’re complete opposites. And yet, clearly they’re compelled toward each other in all kinds of ways.”

Tennant pointed out that the major moment at the end of the finale — as well as Aziraphale’s learning that he’ll be deeply involved in the second coming of Christ, “doesn’t finish the story.” Sheen nodded, adding, “It’s the start of another story.”

Though the series has not yet been renewed for Season 3, the cliffhanger at the end of Episode 6 certainly sets it up for one (and Gaiman himself has voiced his support for an eventual happy ending). Sheen noted that Gaiman and Pratchett long ago came up with many ideas for how the otherworldly pair’s story could continue beyond the events of the book, and even at the end of Season 2, “we have not reached the end of those ideas.”

Press PLAY on the video at the top of this post to watch Sheen and Tennant’s full video, scroll down to grade both the finale and the season as a whole, then hit the comments with your thoughts!