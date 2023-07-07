Had You Spied Silo Glitch? Could Batgirl Have Been Worse Than The Idol? Does Homecoming News Resolve Triangle? Was Runway Scoring Sus? More TV Qs!

We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about lotsa shows including The Idol, All American: Homecoming, Silo, Platonic and more!

1 | In The Bear’s season finale, was the drama involving Carmy and the walk-in disappointingly predictable, given the myriad warnings about the fridge handle in previous episodes? Or was it instead just inevitable? (And did Greg Brady’s crisis teach us nothing?) And were you surprised there wasn’t more drama surrounding the acquisition of a liquor license, which is not easy in Illinois?

2 | Prior to the Silo finale’s closing scene, had you already noticed the birds thing?

3 | When Jack Ryan met with Miller — at night, in a foggy, ominous park — weren’t you 100% absolutely positively certain that the latter was going to get taken out by a sniper, before he could blab?

4 | Did anybody besides total Heartstopper addicts notice the hickey Charlie is sporting in the Season 2 teaser video?

5 | Was the story The Walking Dead: Dead City’s New Yorkers told about the fall of Manhattan more interesting than the story that the show is actually telling?

6 | On The Idol, 🅐 if the hairbrush story was a lie, are we to believe Joss would let Tedros beat her with one in front of everyone that one night? 🅑 Would the finale’s awful ending have been maybe 1% better if it was revealed that Tedros and Joss had formed this plan all along, and he had taken that big, public “L” in the name of helping her brand? 🅒 What do you think the “lost” sixth episode was about? Maybe it chronicled the actual “6 WEEKS LATER” time period during which Tedros got excoriated via Vanity Fair? 🅓 Lastly, are we to assume that Batgirl was worse than The Idol’s five episodes, considering Warner Bros. Discovery boss David Zaslav deemed the former beneath the company’s standards while the latter somehow managed to clear their high quality bar?

7 | Does The Bachelorette’s Brayden have the biggest collection of dangly male earrings on TV since Mr. T on The A-Team?

8 | Whose behavior on this week’s Cruel Summer was more disappointing: Luke’s or Megan’s?

9 | How could Days of Our Lives’ Jerry be young enough to impersonate Abe’s son, yet old enough to have appeared in a VCR-recorded episode of ’80s soap Body and Soul?

10 | Once again, we ask: Is How I Met Your Father trying too hard with the pop culture references?

11 | Does PBS’ A Capitol Fourth oftentimes feel like it’s being broadcast from the year 1979?

12 | Was Hijack Episode 3 right to take Idris Elba’s character down a peg a bit and make him more vulnerable? And is Kai slipping out of the house while mum is busy giving anyone else Kim Bauer vibes?

13 | Was there a cringier moment on TV this week than Platonic’s Charlie dry humping with colleague Vanessa?

14 | While Marvel’s Secret Invasion trailer editors clearly couldn’t resist including this moment, wouldn’t it have been much more chilling as a surprise to viewers? Also, reminded as we just were of Fury’s verboten nicknames, should we assume he knows Rhodey is a Skrull since he called him “Nick” at the bar last week?

15 | We’re all still Team #Nace here, but can any Nancy Drew viewers honestly say they felt no sparks — let alone major chemistry — between Nancy and Tristan after that time-traveling prom excursion?

16 | Were any of Riverdale’s original songs catchy enough to get stuck in your head? And as reader Frank P. points out, why didn’t the song supposedly penned by the legendary Cole Porter sound anything like something Porter would have written?

17 | Did WWE NXT star Brutus Creed defy gravity with this jaw-dropping flip from the top rope?

18 | Were you surprised that Max execs didn’t veto the plug And Just Like That… gave to Showtime? And were you kind of hoping Carrie and Oliver Hudson’s character would hook up instead?

19 | So, should we assume All American: Homecoming’s Simone is going to pursue romance with Lando in Season 3, now that Peyton Alex Smith will only recur in the new episodes? And with Bringston University’s star baseball player now appearing in a reduced capacity, do you suspect the show might start ignoring that sport altogether?

20 | Project Runway fans, how shocked were you that Anna’s dress — which, let’s be honest, looked like sea kelp draped octopus-style — was in the Top 3? And were you surprised Bishme’s unique look wasn’t one of the best scores?

21 | When Good Morning America revealed Ariana Madix to be a new Dancing With the Stars contestant, wasn’t it weird to hear “Pop News” correspondent Lara Spencer say that she didn’t keep up with Vanderpump Rules’ #Scandoval controversy? Wouldn’t that be… part of her job?

Hit the comments with your answers and any TV Qs of your own!