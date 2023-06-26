The Idol: HBO’s Controversial Drama Is Ending One Week Early — Here’s Why (Exclusive)

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
The Idol‘s tour is ending sooner than we thought.
Next week’s Episode 5 of the controversial HBO drama is being billed as the “season finale,” even though the series was originally reported as having six episodes. The finale, titled “Jocelyn Forever,” will air this Sunday at 9/8c.
An HBO rep declined to comment, but a source tells TVLine, “The season ended up being five episodes when it was all said and done after Sam [Levinson] took over and made significant changes. The story only ended up requiring 5.”
The Idol, starring Lily-Rose Depp as a pop starlet who falls under the spell of a club promoter played by The Weeknd, has been mired in controversy since before it even premiered, with an explosive Rolling Stone article detailing turmoil behind the scenes, including the exit of original director Amy Seimetz and accusations of creating “sexual torture porn” leveled at co-creators Sam Levinson (Euphoria) and The Weeknd. The Idol premiered to scathing reviews at the Cannes Film Festival before debuting on HBO earlier this month. (TVLine readers gave the series premiere a stinging “D” grade.)
Rumors swirled of a swift cancellation by HBO, with the New York Post quoting an inside source as saying: “This was never meant to be a long-running show, it was always … a limited series.” But HBO pushed back on that by tweeting out a denial: “It is being misreported that a decision on a second season of The Idol has been determined. It has not, and we look forward to sharing the next episode with you Sunday night.”
This is a very beautiful show. It’s just that Americans, especially from New York, have become like Victorians.
Yes, I would like a second season. I’m Europeian. We have sex and erotica.
It isn’t that we Americans have a problem with sex and erotica, it is that we have a problem with the boring writing and bad acting. I keep falling asleep when I try and watch it and The Weekend is so bad. If it wasn’t for Dan Levy, Devine Joy Randolph and some of the other characters I would have already dropped it.
The Idol reminds me of the old 1995 film, Showgirls. They’re are a lot of similarities, but the main thing is that they are both so bad they are actually good. Like a horrific car accident, I can’t look away, no matter how hard I try!
OMG that movie was so bad, but you are absolutely right it was hard to turn away. Even the good actors were horrible!
It’s a bad show. Like, Sam and Abel are not treading any new ground here – men abusing women and exploiting them has been done forever.
They couldn’t even come up with a unique riff on it. It’s not good.
You think that’s crazy… Originally this overhauled version was only going to be 4 episodes long, so last night’s episode would’ve been the finale. I guess they somehow squeezed out an additional episode with all the stuff they shot?
The Idol is boring and very claustrophobic. I gave it 3 episodes and then deleted it from my record list. None of the grit and grime of Euphoria and, I hate to say it, no Zendaya to make it more than it is. Very miscast with The Wekend role. Should have been a real lothario type. He was not strong enough to play that character.
What an absolutely bizarre story this show has turned into.
The show isn’t as bad as everyone is saying. I have watched it from day one and it still has my attention. It has been disturbing in some areas, but it’s still an interesting show. I think Lily-Rose Depp is fearless and I think she has a real career in films, not just as a model. Although I am sure Johnny isn’t watching his little girl in this, I am sure he’s still proud of her bravery to tackle such a role. I really love the music in this series as well. If there are additional episodes, I wish they’d tone down the torture and the sex. I am getting very tired of seeing Jocelyn’s nipples. If there is a second season, I’d like to get more great music and more character development. Also, I don’t think the Weeknd is as awful as everyone is saying. I commend all of the actors and actresses who are a part of this series.
The show is like watching a train wreck/car crash? The only way THE IDOL could be tolerable is if I WERE in a train wreck/car crash watching it.
I quit watching during the third episode. This show just seems like an excuse to show Depp’s body as much as possible. No real story, really bad writing and acting. I’m no prude; I like good erotica but no reason to waste my time on this sleaze.
One of the most idiotic things I’ve ever seen.
The Weeknd should stick to semi decent music, and the SJP in sex & the city chain smoking is disgusting to be honest.
This show is completely deserving of all the bad press, and if the behind the scenes stuff is true then there should be repercussions as well.
It’s like a horrible car wreck — it’s atrocious to look at it but you can’t stop… that’s why I’m still watching Rape-y The Weeknd on Sundays…
Byeeeee! Don’t let the door hit ya on the way out
HBO is going out of its way to not embarrass the show runners, clearly this will never come back but HBO wants to work with these guys again…its the nicest way I’ve ever scene a show get cancelled .