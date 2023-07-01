Heartstopper Season 2: Paris Is for Lovers in First Official Teaser — Watch

Quelle surprise! Netflix on Saturday released an unexpected teaser for Heartstopper‘s upcoming second season, which includes an illuminating visit to the City of Light.

Here’s what we can expect from Season 2, per Netflix’s official synopsis: “Nick and Charlie navigate their new relationship; Tara and Darcy face unforeseen challenges and Tao and Elle work out if they can ever be more than just friends. With exams on the horizon, a school trip to Paris and a prom to plan, the gang has a lot to juggle as they journey through the next stages of life, love and friendship.”

Heartstopper‘s cast includes Kit Connor as Nick, Joe Locke as Charlie, Corinna Brown as Tara, Kizzy Edgell as Darcy, William Gao as Tao and Yasmin Finney as Elle. (Click here for a breakdown of the returning cast, plus new faces you can expect to meet.)

Based on Alice Oseman’s webcomic of the same name, the LGBTQ+ drama’s first season was released in 2022 to rave reviews — including one from TVLine (read ours here) — and was soon given a double renewal. It went on to score five Children’s and Family Emmy Awards.

All eight episodes of Season 2 (titled “Out,” “Family,” “Promise,” “Challenge,” “Heat,” “Truth/Dare,” “Sorry” and “Perfect”) will be available to stream on Thursday, Aug. 3.

Hit PLAY on the teaser above for a first look at Season 2, then drop a comment with your hopes for your favorite couples below.